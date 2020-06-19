87th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

381,091

13,826

Recovered

205,182

10,743

Deaths

12,605

343

Maharashtra120504608385751 Tamil Nadu5233428641625 Delhi49979213411969 Gujarat25658178271592 Uttar Pradesh157859638488 Rajasthan1385710742330 West Bengal127357001518 Madhya Pradesh114268632486 Haryana92184556134 Karnataka79444983114 Andhra Pradesh7496496192 Bihar7040457144 Telangana60273301195 Jammu and Kashmir5555314471 Assam490428499 Odisha4512314414 Punjab3615257083 Kerala2795141322 Uttarakhand2103138626 Chhatisgarh194612029 Jharkhand14165598 Tripura11546391 Goa705670 Manipur6061990 Himachal Pradesh5953737 Chandigarh3743066 Puducherry2711166 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh103110 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya43321
Nation Other News 19 Jun 2020 Pakistan may seize I ...
Nation, In Other News

Pakistan may seize India-China standoff in Ladakh to push more terrorists into J-K

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Jun 19, 2020, 1:12 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2020, 1:12 pm IST
Militant outfits in Pakistan including Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Muhammad and Lashkar-e-Tayyaba are joining hands to create mischief in JK
Security vehicles patrol near the site of a gunbattle between suspected militants and government security forces at Meej Pampore area of Pulwama district in South of Srinagar. PTI photo
 Security vehicles patrol near the site of a gunbattle between suspected militants and government security forces at Meej Pampore area of Pulwama district in South of Srinagar. PTI photo

Jammu and Kashmir’s police Chief Dilbag Singh said on Thursday that Pakistan could seize the situation thrown up by the standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the strategic Galwan valley of Ladakh which turned violent earlier this week for pushing in more militants to fuel trouble in the Union Territory (UT).

“Pakistan will try to infiltrate more militants and terrorists and also give impetus to violence in the Kashmir Valley and elsewhere in J&K, taking advantage of the standoff on Ladakh border,” he said while chairing a meeting of senior officers to review the security scenario in the UT particularly its frontier districts.

 

Meanwhile, Indian and Pakistani troops again traded fire at a few places along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Kupwara and Jammu districts on Thursday. While an Army jawan Jeevan Lal of 8 JAKLI regiment was injured in the Pakistani firing in Akhnoor sector of Jammu, a similar violation of the November 2003 ceasefire understanding in Machael sector of Kupwara created a ‘war-like situation’ early Thursday, the Army and police sources here said.

The Army sources said that this was 231st ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the de facto border which evoked “strong and befitting” response from the Indian Army.

The Pakistani officials blamed the Indian Army for initiating combat and said that due to “indiscriminate and unprovoked” firing by the Indian troops in Bagsar and Nikial sectors on their side of the LoC four civilians including siblings Razeem Saleem, Tehzeeb, both in their twenties, 13-year-old Ali Maroof and 60-year-old Rasheeda Bibi were killed and another elderly resident Muhammad Hussain was seriously injured.

A foreign office spokesman in Islamabad said that Indian Charge d’ Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the LoC on June 17. He said that the Indian Army and BSF have violated the ceasefire understanding by resorting to heavy artillery fire and using heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons as many as 1,410 times, so far this year, resulting in 12 fatalities and injuries to 102 persons.

J&K’s DGP Mr. Singh, however, told the officers meeting that cross-border infiltration attempts from the Pakistani side are being made continuously even during the COVID-19 pandemic and “we have to be extra alert to thwart such attempts”. He said that as per intelligence reports there are over 300 militants at “launch pads” on the Pakistani side of the LoC, ready to infiltrate into J&K “to increase the pitch of violence in the Valley and beyond”. He cautioned the officers that  in view of the Ladakh standoff, “Pakistan will try to infiltrate more terrorists and also give impetus to violence in Kashmir Valley and elsewhere” and, therefore, “the borders need our extra attention”.

He also said that reports available with the police authorities say that militant outfits in Pakistan including Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Muhammad and Lashkar-e-Tayyaba are joining hands to “create mischief” in J&K. He reiterated that there are greater challenges of infiltration for which “we have to be prepared in the changed environment”. He directed the officers to take care of the vital installations and also review minority guards.

Mr. Singh further said the security presence on the highway grid has been increased by sending out mobile patrols and increasing the number of nakas set up along highways and other roads and in vulnerable areas. As far as the fight against the militants, he said the J&K police, Central armed police forces and the Army “are continuing with successful operations in the counterinsurgency grid and on the borders”.

...
Tags: kashmir valley, militant outfits, pakistan infiltrators
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

File image of Pradyot Manikya Debbarman.

PM Modi sidelines MPs from North East parties, leaves them out of all-party meet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi's fresh salvo: Modi government was 'fast asleep'; jawans paid the price

Writer Perumal Murugan. (Photo by: Kalachavadu)

Perumal Murugan's debut novel to be translated to English

File image of JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam.

Sharjeel Imam plea: Supreme Court won't pass interim orders with states' replies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Amulya Leona, the girl who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at anti-CAA rally granted bail

Pic: Amulya Leona facebook page

Madrasa student from UP makes Nanjangud nervous after Jubilant experience

Representational image (AFP)

Tamil Nadu withdraws order changing place names

The government has witdrawn an order changing dozens of place names in Chennai. File photo)

Desperate private school teachers take up menial jobs

Representational image

India leads initiative at UN to counter misinformation on COVID-19

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham