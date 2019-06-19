Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, In Other News

2,200 minors booked for driving in Hyderabad

ANI
Published Jun 19, 2019, 10:00 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 10:00 am IST
This year no one has been convicted but last year few minors were sent to the juvenile home.
The special drive of the city police will continue until instances of minor driving vehicles come down significantly. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: In a special drive by the Hyderabad police, as many as 2,220 minors have been booked this year for driving vehicles.

"This year, so far 2,220 minors have been booked for driving vehicles and we have filed chargesheet in around 1,732 cases. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 16,1700 on these minors," Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Traffic - Hyderabad City, told ANI.

 

Kumar added that this year no one has been convicted but last year few minors were sent to the juvenile home.

"We are continuing the drive in the city and informing parents and children about the problems they would face in getting booked for violating the law. We are urging minors not to drive the vehicles until they get a license to drive," he said.

As part of the drive, college students were sensitised about the consequences and accidents that result in injuries and deaths.

"We have also assisted a few college students to have access to driving licenses as a part of the awareness campaign. The students were sensitised about the consequences and accidents that result in injuries and deaths," he said.

The special drive of the city police will continue until instances of minor driving vehicles come down significantly.

Andhra kickstarts police reforms, gives weekly off police personnel

A separate IT platform has been prepared to monitor the implementation of weekly-off. (Photo: File)
 

Mumbai man arrested for possessing whale vomit worth Rs 1.7 crore

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and forest department officials laid a trap on Saturday in the Cama Lane of suburban Vidyavihar area and arrested Rahul Dupare, police said. (Representational Image)
 

Promised USD 9 million online, US teen killed 'best friend': police

Local news reports said Hoffman's father has described his daughter as having a learning disability and the mindset of a 12-year-old. (Photo: Cynthia Hoffman)
 

Meet Sandor Gonzalez: Cuban artist who sketches under the sea

The Cuban learnt to then soak the canvasses for at least an hour and rinse them to get rid of the salt and any organic matter, before hanging them out to dry. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Delhi traffic cop spreads road safety awareness with rap songs

The cop also buys helmets from his own pocket and gifts it to others. Till date, he has circulated around 700 helmets to people. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Passionate kiss to fun moments, Amy Jackson shares adorable pics with fiance George

Amy Jackson with George Panayiotou. (Photo: Instagram)
