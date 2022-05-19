Nation Other News 19 May 2022 Liquor prices to go ...
Nation, In Other News

Liquor prices to go up from today in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 19, 2022, 12:43 am IST
Updated May 19, 2022, 12:44 am IST
Beer price increases by Rs 20 per bottle, quarter bottle alcohol by Rs 20 and full bottle by Rs 80
The excise officials will take existing liquor stocks readings in shops to determine how much old stocks are left which would be sold for revised prices from Thursday and how much tax revenues the government should get out of these sales. (Representational Photo:AFP)
 The excise officials will take existing liquor stocks readings in shops to determine how much old stocks are left which would be sold for revised prices from Thursday and how much tax revenues the government should get out of these sales. (Representational Photo:AFP)

HYDERABAD: Liquor prices in the state are all set to be increased from Thursday. An official order in this regard is expected on Thursday.

Official sources said the government decided to increase beer price by Rs 20 per bottle, quarter bottle alcohol by Rs 20 and full bottle by Rs 80.

 

Although this decision was taken on Wednesday, the government maintained complete secrecy on this issue. Even wine shop owners were kept in the dark. They were surprised to receive SMS to their mobile phones from the excise department late on Wednesday informing them that the excise staff will seal their shops after they close their shops at 11 pm on Wednesday. It further directed them to present at their shops at 8 am on Thursday when seals will be opened.

The excise officials will take existing liquor stocks readings in shops to
determine how much old stocks are left which would be sold for revised prices from Thursday and how much tax revenues the government should get out of these sales.

 

Liquor prices were last hiked in the state in May 2020 soon after the first phase of Covid lockdown. The government stepped up measures to increase its tax and non-tax revenues to fund welfare schemes and development programmes as the Centre tightened norms on loans and market borrowings.

The government recently hiked market value of lands twice, property registration charges twice, power charges, TSRTC fares etc to mop up its revenues.

 

...
Tags: liquor price hike, alcohol price
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

(file pic) AG Perarivalan, Rajivgandhi murder case convict - PTI photo.

SC uses its power to set free convict

DRDO & Indian Navy conduct successful maiden flight-test of indigenously-developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from a Naval Helicopter from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Indian Navy successfully test-fires naval anti-ship missile

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Sanjay launches 34,000 booth-level BJP panels

Chief Minister KCR during the preparatory meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan ahead of the launch of next round of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes across the state. (Photo:Twitter)

CM KCR vents ire over Centre releasing funds to local bodies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiary during Utkarsh Samaroh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi nteracting with the beneficiary (ANI)

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

Peak shortage shoots up to 10.77 GW this week, deepens power crisis

Experts are of the view that the data clearly shows that there is a spurt in demand and peak shortage shot up in just few days which deepened the power crisis. (Representational Image/ PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->