Liquor prices to go up from today in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Liquor prices in the state are all set to be increased from Thursday. An official order in this regard is expected on Thursday.

Official sources said the government decided to increase beer price by Rs 20 per bottle, quarter bottle alcohol by Rs 20 and full bottle by Rs 80.

Although this decision was taken on Wednesday, the government maintained complete secrecy on this issue. Even wine shop owners were kept in the dark. They were surprised to receive SMS to their mobile phones from the excise department late on Wednesday informing them that the excise staff will seal their shops after they close their shops at 11 pm on Wednesday. It further directed them to present at their shops at 8 am on Thursday when seals will be opened.

The excise officials will take existing liquor stocks readings in shops to

determine how much old stocks are left which would be sold for revised prices from Thursday and how much tax revenues the government should get out of these sales.

Liquor prices were last hiked in the state in May 2020 soon after the first phase of Covid lockdown. The government stepped up measures to increase its tax and non-tax revenues to fund welfare schemes and development programmes as the Centre tightened norms on loans and market borrowings.

The government recently hiked market value of lands twice, property registration charges twice, power charges, TSRTC fares etc to mop up its revenues.