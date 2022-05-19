Heavy rain lashes Rayalaseema region

ANANTAPUR: Heavy rain lashed Rayalaseema region since Tuesday night, causing massive damage to crops. This apart, the historic structure, Singemoothi, on the hilltop of Madakasira fort in Satya Sai district, was partially damaged by lightning.

The five-centuries-old structure existed on four stone pillars.

In Satya Sai district, Madakasira town experienced heavy downpour for more than two hours. About 98.2mm of rainfall was registered since Tuesday night. Heavy rain continued on Wednesday night.

In Roddam mandal, 91.2mm of rainfall was reported. This was followed by Somandepalli. Roads were inundated in many areas.

River Pennar flows through Nagalamdaka closer to Roddam in the district. A medium irrigation project across the river receiveIn Satya Sai district, Madakasira town experienced heavy downpour for more than two hoursd heavy inflows from nearby channels and the river.

Mango and banana orchards suffered major loss as they were in the peak stage of the harvesting process. Prakash Reddy, farmer from Peddavadugur, said he incurred a loss of more than Rs 8 lakh.