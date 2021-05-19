Nation Other News 19 May 2021 TSPSC gets new chief ...
TSPSC gets new chief; staffing in the offing

Published May 19, 2021
Principal secretary of agriculture B Janardhan Reddy to take charge as new chairman; to be the first IAS official to head the commission
The TSPSC has been functioning with just one member for the past few months hitting the recruitment drive plans of state government to fill over 50,000 posts in various departments as the commission lacked the required quorum to issue job notifications.
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has picked up principal secretary of agriculture department B Janardhan Reddy as new chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). This is the first time that the commission is headed by an IAS officer since its inception.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday gave her assent to the proposal sent by the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister also selected eight members as the members of the commission, which was also approved by the Governor.

 

They include Ramavath Dhan Singh, a retired engineer-in-chief, public health, Prof B Linga Reddy, head, department of physics, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, Kotla Aruna Kumari, special grade deputy collector, Sumithra Anand Tanoba, Telugu language pandit, Karam Ravinder Reddy, former TNGO president, Dr Aravelli Chandrashekar Rao,

Ayurvedic doctor and R Satyanarayana, a journalist.

When TSPSC was formed in the new state in 2014, the state government had appointed Prof Ghanta Chakrapani as the first chairman along with nine members. Of them, five members retired in 2019. The chairman and three members retired in December 2020.

With this, the commission was left with only one member Prof Sailu Chinta, who is working as in-charge chairman as well as member since December 2020. With full-fledged TSPSC in place now, the government is planning to initiate recruitment drives soon to fill over 50,000 posts.

