54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 19 May 2020 Cyclone Amphan inche ...
Nation, In Other News

Cyclone Amphan inches closer to coasts, Odisha records light rainfall

PTI
Published May 19, 2020, 3:23 pm IST
Updated May 19, 2020, 3:48 pm IST
The cyclone is being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Vishakhapatnam.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

Bhubaneswar: Rain lashed some parts of Odisha on Tuesday as super cyclone 'Amphan' moved closer to the coasts, while the state government stepped up efforts to evacuate low-lying and vulnerable areas, officials said.

In the morning, 'Amphan' lay centred over west-central Bay of Bengal, about 520 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 670 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 800 km south-southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh, said HR Biswas, the director of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

 

It is likely to weaken in to an extremely severe cyclonic storm, move north-northeastwards over Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands during Wednesday afternoon or evening as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph, he said.

The cyclone is being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Under its impact, light rains were witnessed in several areas of Puri, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Khurda districts of Odisha, and the intensity of rainfall and wind speed is likely to increase gradually, a Met official said.

IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said since the super cyclone is gradually weakening, and its impact is unlikely to be very severe on Odisha.
However, coastal districts like Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore are likely to be battered by heavy rains coupled with high velocity winds from Tuesday evening, he said.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said evacuation of people living in low-lying areas, thatched and mud structures in the coastal districts is under progress and the process will be completed by evening.

He said the state government has made arrangements for evacuating over 11 lakh people as a precautionary measure.

Fourteen units of National Disaster Response Force and 20 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been deployed in the districts likely to be hit.

"We are in constant touch with the collectors of the 12 districts which have been put under alert in view of the cyclone. We are fully prepared to deal with any eventuality," Jena said

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said four senior officers with vast experience in handling such calamities have been deputed to different districts on the direction of chief minister Navin Patnaik to supervise preparations and guide the local administration.

As high velocity winds may damage power infrastructure and roads, necessary equipment and manpower have been mobilised in order to ensure quick restoration in the affected areas, he said.

All fishermen along with boats and vessels have already returned from the seas and they have been advised not to venrure out for fishing activities till May 21, the SRC said.

The cyclone comes a year after 'Fani' barreled through vast areas of Odisha on May 3 last year, claiming at least 64 lives and destroying infrastructure in power, telecom, water supply and other vital sectors.

...
Tags: odisha coast, cyclone amphan, odisha cyclone, india meteorological bureau, imd forecast
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

File image of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress calls 'like-minded' parties to discuss migrant issue, changes in labour law

Supreme Court grants partial relief to journalist. (PTI)

Supreme Court grants relief to Arnab Goswami but refuses to transfer case to CBI

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

No night curfew in West Bengal, says Mamata

File image of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)

Kerala fears rise in Covid-19 cases as residents return from red zones



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Lockdown 4: Check new guidelines, relaxations

Centre extended the lockdown till May 31, and announced more changes and relaxations in its guidelines. (PTI Photo)

Covid-19: Close red light areas to avoid 72% of projected cases, say experts

Representational Image. (AP)

Uruguayan woman stands ground as Delhi cops try to enforce mask rule

Uruguayan diplomat Valentina Obispo argues with a Delhi police officer. (ANI)

Alcohol sale begins in Tamil Nadu's non-containment zones

Representational image. (AFP)

Andhra Pradesh has 1000 more corona cases than Telangana. Here's a simple reason why

Despite the easing of restrictions from Monday, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to keep promoting awareness of physical distancing. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham