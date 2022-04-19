Rival women YouTube bloggers stage protest at DCP office

Both the rival groups are food recipes bloggers and are putting the blame on each other for abusing them, by misleading their followers. (Representational Image: Youtube)

HYDERABAD: In a weird incident, two groups of women bloggers staged a protest in front of the office of Madhapur deputy commissioner of police (DCP) demanding arrests of each other on Monday.

The two groups - Hyderabad Amma and SRK Saibaba Channel – of bloggers on YouTube earlier had a tiff over abusive comments on each other’s blogs.

Later, four members of the Hyderabad Amma submitted a representation to Madhapur DCP K. Shilpavalli, stating that their rival group of bloggers posted abusive remarks in their comment box.

Both the rival groups are food recipes bloggers and are putting the blame on each other for abusing them, by misleading their followers.

Both the groups alleged that they were diverting followers to their blogs to increase likes and followers on YouTube.

“It’s a silly issue, like a group of women fighting to collect water from a public tap,” an officer from Cyberabad police said. “This rivalry has been going since December 2021,”the police officer added.

"We have registered a case and our cybercrime team is investigating to trace the IP number of both the bloggers," K. Narayan Reddy, inspector of Bachupally police station said.