NREDCAP to set up world’s largest Solar Steam Cooking System in Tirumala

TIRUPATI: The state-owned New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) would set up a Solar Steam Cooking System for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) Annaprasadam complex in Tirumala.

Once this plant is commissioned, it will be the world’s largest solar steam cooking system that helps cook 70,000+meals per day.

TTD said that in a bid to promote green energy and reduce LPG usage, its trust board led by YV Subbareddy, had recently given consent to NREDCAP to build and operate a storage type system for Annadanam in Tirumala. TTD would purchase steam from the corporation at Rs 2.15 per kg (excluding GST) on the RESCO system for a period of 25 years.

According to a board resolution, NREDCAP will get the system installed, own and operate it for 25 years in the land and buildings provided by TTD. The steam generated from the plant will be exclusively sold to TTD. There would be no investment from TTD.

The approximate steam generated by the system will be about 1,798 tonnes a year or 44,950 tonnes for 25 years. At present, the steam used to prepare the food is generated by using six boilers of 600 kg/hr capacity, each using LPG as fuel and the gas consumption is around 1,100kg per day.

The requirement of steam for annadanam is around 5,006 tonnes a year; an average of 13,715 kg/day, whereas the average annual steam expected to be generated by the solar system will be around 1,798 tonnes per year or 4926 kg/day, which is around 36 per cent of total requirement. TTD will generate the remaining quantity with the existing LPG system.

At present, TTD is spending Rs 4.71/kg for producing steam with LPG, and the average cost for 25 years (considering 3 per cent escalation) will be Rs 6.86/kg.

NREDCAP has proposed to sell the steam at a uniform price of Rs 2.54/kg (including GST). By purchasing the steam from NREDCAP, the cumulative savings for TTD for over 25 years will be Rs 19.42 crore, it is claimed.

The system will be set up at two locations - Scheffler Dishes (56 of them) on the terrace of annadanam complex and one BIGDISH 25m dia will be placed on the ground in front of the new Seva Sadan Buildings while steam pipeline to kitchen will be laid from there.