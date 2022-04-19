Nation Other News 19 Apr 2022 NREDCAP to set up wo ...
Nation, In Other News

NREDCAP to set up world’s largest Solar Steam Cooking System in Tirumala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Apr 19, 2022, 12:47 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2022, 12:47 am IST
Once this plant is commissioned, it will be the world’s largest solar steam cooking system that helps cook 70,000+meals per day
By purchasing the steam from NREDCAP, the cumulative savings for TTD for over 25 years will be Rs 19.42 crore, it is claimed. Representational image/DC
 By purchasing the steam from NREDCAP, the cumulative savings for TTD for over 25 years will be Rs 19.42 crore, it is claimed. Representational image/DC

TIRUPATI: The state-owned New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) would set up a Solar Steam Cooking System for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) Annaprasadam complex in Tirumala.

Once this plant is commissioned, it will be the world’s largest solar steam cooking system that helps cook 70,000+meals per day.

 

TTD said that in a bid to promote green energy and reduce LPG usage, its trust board led by YV Subbareddy, had recently given consent to NREDCAP to build and operate a storage type system for Annadanam in Tirumala. TTD would purchase steam from the corporation at Rs  2.15 per kg (excluding GST) on the RESCO system for a period of 25 years.

According to a board resolution, NREDCAP will get the system installed, own and operate it for 25 years in the land and buildings provided by TTD. The steam generated from the plant will be exclusively sold to TTD. There would be no investment from TTD.

 

The approximate steam generated by the system will be about 1,798 tonnes a year or 44,950 tonnes for 25 years. At present, the steam used to prepare the food is generated by using six boilers of 600 kg/hr capacity, each using LPG as fuel and the gas consumption is around 1,100kg per day.

The requirement of steam for annadanam is around 5,006 tonnes a year; an average of 13,715 kg/day, whereas the average annual steam expected to be generated by the solar system will be around 1,798 tonnes per year or 4926 kg/day, which is around 36 per cent of total requirement. TTD will generate the remaining quantity with the existing LPG system.

 

At present, TTD is spending Rs 4.71/kg for producing steam with LPG, and the average cost for 25 years (considering 3 per cent escalation) will be Rs 6.86/kg.

NREDCAP has proposed to sell the steam at a uniform price of Rs 2.54/kg (including GST). By purchasing the steam from NREDCAP, the cumulative savings for TTD for over 25 years will be Rs 19.42 crore, it is claimed.

The system will be set up at two locations - Scheffler Dishes (56 of them) on the terrace of annadanam complex and one BIGDISH 25m dia will be placed on the ground in front of the new Seva Sadan Buildings while steam pipeline to kitchen will be laid from there.

 

...
Tags: nredcap, tirumala tirupati devasthanams (ttd), solar steam cooking
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Congress corporators in Khammam Municipal Corporation say their wards are being denied their share of funds by the TRS party that rules the corporation, as part of attempts to force them to join the ruling party. (file photo)

Congress corporators being forced to join TRS

BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (C). (Image by Arrangement)

TRS cadre can’t stop padayatra, says Bandi

Andhra Pradesh State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department’s single largest floating solar power project (3MW) in Vizag is likely to be operational by May. (DC file photo)

3MW floating solar system in Vizag to generate power from May

Boys are bringing water from nearby borewells for bath and ablutions, but girls students can’t go outside. (Representational Image)

Shortage of water hurts adolescent girl students’ health at Govt institutions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, weather warning for AP, TN coast

On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representational image: DC)

Komaram Bheem Asifabad district selected for PM award

News

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

DGCA bars 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying 737 Max planes

DGCA has barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained. (Representational image: PTI)

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->