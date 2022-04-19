Nation Other News 19 Apr 2022 3MW floating solar s ...
Nation, In Other News

3MW floating solar system in Vizag to generate power from May

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Apr 19, 2022, 1:04 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2022, 1:04 am IST
Some relief from the power crisis in AP
Andhra Pradesh State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department’s single largest floating solar power project (3MW) in Vizag is likely to be operational by May. (DC file photo)
 Andhra Pradesh State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department’s single largest floating solar power project (3MW) in Vizag is likely to be operational by May. (DC file photo)

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department’s single largest floating solar power project (3MW) in Vizag is likely to be operational by May. If this happens, there will be some relief to utilities reeling under the present power crisis.

The Rs 14.03 crore project is being built over the surface water of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s (GVMC) drinking water source, the Meghadrigedda reservoir. The Gurgaon based ReNew Power is executing the project. The annual generation savings for GVMC will be 42 lakh units, which is approximately of Rs 2.94 crore. This apart, the offset Co2 emissions per year would be 3960 tonnes.

 

A functionary of ReNew Power said, “This plant even curbs evaporation of gallons of water from the reservoir, particularly in summer. An advanced UK design anchoring technology has been used to automatically adjust the panels to the water level variation.”

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, GVMC assistant engineer Rama Naidu said the project works started in 2019 and would be completed by this May.

“The project was delayed due to the two years of Covid19 restrictions. It is the state’s largest floating solar project over a water body in the municipal limits. We have a similar 2MW project over Mudasarlova reservoir here. This project saves 5 acres of land due to installation of solar panels on water,” Naidu said.

 

GVMC doesn’t spend a single penny as the entire funding of the climate-resilient project is borne by Asian Development Bank under the Urban Climate Change Resilience Trust Fund.

According to the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP, floating solar panel is an emerging technology trend with huge potential in areas where there are water bodies. As per estimates, nearly 300GW of energy can be generated through proper utilisation of only 10 to 15 per cent of India's water resources through the floating solar power system.

 

...
Tags: gvmc, floating solar power project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Congress corporators in Khammam Municipal Corporation say their wards are being denied their share of funds by the TRS party that rules the corporation, as part of attempts to force them to join the ruling party. (file photo)

Congress corporators being forced to join TRS

BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (C). (Image by Arrangement)

TRS cadre can’t stop padayatra, says Bandi

Boys are bringing water from nearby borewells for bath and ablutions, but girls students can’t go outside. (Representational Image)

Shortage of water hurts adolescent girl students’ health at Govt institutions

Arrangements are being made for the visit of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to Ongole on April 22 when he would launch the third round of the YSR Zero Interest scheme. (file photo)

Elaborate arrangements for CM Jagan programme in Ongole on Apr 22



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal, weather warning for AP, TN coast

On Friday and Saturday, squally weather (45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr) is likely over the North Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coasts. (Representational image: DC)

Komaram Bheem Asifabad district selected for PM award

News

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

DGCA bars 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying 737 Max planes

DGCA has barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained. (Representational image: PTI)

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->