Centre plans crackdown on hoarding and over-pricing of essential COVID-19 medicines

New Delhi: The Union home ministry is coordinating with police departments of all states and Union Territories to crack down on those indulging in hoarding and over-pricing of essential medicines like remdesivir, Covid vaccines, and oxygen cylinders.

Source said a team of officials has been set up in the ministry, which is in constant touch with all state police forces. The ministry has also assured states that paramilitary forces can also be provided for their assistance to check misuse of medicines and vaccines.

“We are monitoring the situation round-the-clock across the country. All state police forces have been directed to take stringent actions against hoarders or those selling essential medicines, oxygen or other Corona related important health items at a much higher price than what is prescribed by the government. In addition, raids are being conducted by respective state police at various police during which remdisivir and Corona vaccine have been recovered,” remarked a senior ministry official.

The home ministry officials admitted that maintaining law and order at hospitals or other Covid facilities is a huge challenge since people are likely to get agitated in view of the high casualty rate or not getting proper facilities like bed or oxygen at hospitals.

“One needs to understand that the scale of Corona pandemic is massive and our heath warriors are working under tremendous pressure. But we understand that if someone loses a family member, the person is likely to get agitated and this could lead to violence at some places. So if required, security should be provided at such places,” the official further added.