Nation Other News 19 Apr 2021 Centre plans crackdo ...
Nation, In Other News

Centre plans crackdown on hoarding and over-pricing of essential COVID-19 medicines

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 19, 2021, 1:35 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2021, 1:35 am IST
Source said a team of officials has been set up in the Union home ministry, which is in constant touch with all state police forces
Vials of the drug remdesivir. (AFP)
 Vials of the drug remdesivir. (AFP)

New Delhi: The Union home ministry is coordinating with police departments of all states and Union Territories to crack down on those indulging in hoarding and over-pricing of essential medicines like remdesivir, Covid vaccines, and oxygen cylinders.

Source said a team of officials has been set up in the ministry, which is in constant touch with all state police forces. The ministry has also assured states that paramilitary forces can also be provided for their assistance to check misuse of medicines and vaccines.

 

“We are monitoring the situation round-the-clock across the country. All state police forces have been directed to take stringent actions against hoarders or those selling essential medicines, oxygen or other Corona related important health items at a much higher price than what is prescribed by the government. In addition, raids are being conducted by respective state police at various police during which remdisivir and Corona vaccine have been recovered,” remarked a senior ministry official.

The home ministry officials admitted that maintaining law and order at hospitals or other Covid facilities is a huge challenge since people are likely to get agitated in view of the high casualty rate or not getting proper facilities like bed or oxygen at hospitals.

 

“One needs to understand that the scale of Corona pandemic is massive and our heath warriors are working under tremendous pressure. But we understand that if someone loses a family member, the person is likely to get agitated and this could lead to violence at some places. So if required, security should be provided at such places,” the official further added.

...
Tags: remdesivir hoarding, covid vaccine black market, oxygen cylinders


Latest From Nation

Ignoring all evidence available on record, the CTD gave a clean chit to Ashok Babu in a Lokayukta case. (DC file Photo)

AP tax staff helping Telugu Desam MLC P. Ashok Babu

Telangana Health minister Etala Rajendar. (DC Image)

COVID-19: Etala plays down health officials' grim assessment in Telangana

Oxygen cylinders brought from Maharashtra being unloaded from a truck. (PTI File)

Railways' 'Oxygen Express' trains to meet high demand amid surge in COVID-19 cases

On sunday, Jana Sena former legislator Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy and Jana Sena Telangana in-charge Shankar Goud discussed their respective strengths in Khammam. (DC file photo)

BJP, Jenasena tie up for Khammam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)

Ulfa-I threatens to take 'ultimate step' next week on 2 captive employees of Quippo

Though the exact whereabouts of the kidnapped employees were not known to police, security sources feared that they have been taken to neighbouring Myanmar where a united front of banned outfit United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia (UNLFWSEA) and other rebel bodies have their base camps. — Representational image

Amit Shah holds meeting with senior officials, reviews Covid-19 situation

Around 1,100 people travelled between Banihal and Baramulla railway stations as train services resumed in Kashmir after being suspended for around 11 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — PTI

Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad set for make-over, beautification after 12 years

To begin with, the work on laying fresh bitumen roads on both sides of Shamshabad-Gachibowli stretch would be taken up. (Representational image: Wikipedia)

Christians disappointed with COVID-19 curbs in Telangana

Last year’s Good Friday and Easter were not celebrated because of the lockdown. (Representational image/DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham