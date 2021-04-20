Nation Other News 19 Apr 2021 12 girl students of ...
Nation, In Other News

12 girl students of IIIT in Srikakulam test Covid positive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 20, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2021, 12:10 am IST
All hostels of the IIT, which had been reopened in February, have been disinfected
All of the students have been shifted to the Covid Care Centre on outskirts of the town. (Photo: PTi)
VIJAYAWADA: Health officials of Srikakulam district have announced that 12 girl students living in hostels of IIIT, Etcherla, have tested positive on Monday. All of them have been shifted to the Covid Care Centre on outskirts of the town.

All hostels of the IIT, which had been reopened in February, have been disinfected. Cases in Srikakulam district have been rising. On Monday, 893 people tested positive from out of 2,435 samples collected. In all, 4,831 positive cases have registered from April 6 to April 18.

 

District collector has ordered shifting of vegetable and grocery vendors from Potti Sriramulu Market to the 80 feet road, so that social distance could be maintained and Coronavirus avoided.

Tags: 12 girl students of iiit in srikakulam test covid positive, covid cases in andhra pradesh, iiit srikakulam students test covid positive, covid cases in srikakulam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


