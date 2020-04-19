Nation Other News 19 Apr 2020 Second Noida CMO shu ...
Second Noida CMO shunted out within fortnight as cases surge in covid hotspot

PTI
Published Apr 19, 2020, 11:39 am IST
Updated Apr 19, 2020, 11:39 am IST
Medics take covid suspects from a slum in Sector 8 of Noida. PTI photo
Noida (UP): The Uttar Pradesh government has removed a second chief medical officer in Gautam Buddh Nagar, a hotspot of coronavirus, within a fortnight, the health department said.

A P Chaturvedi was shunted out late on Saturday and D K Ohri, the principal of Agra's Regional Family Planning Training Centre, was appointed the additional CMO, the department said in an order.

 

Ohri has been asked to take the additional charge with immediate effect.

The development comes barely a fortnight after Gautam Buddh Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargava was replaced by Chaturvedi. It also comes within a week of a 32-year-old man, who was under quarantine for suspected coronavirus, allegedly jumped to his death in Greater Noida. His test result later turned out negative, officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi has recorded 95 cases of coronavirus, but 34 of them have been cured and discharged from hospitals, according to official data.

Tags: coronavirus hotspot, gautam buddha nagar, chief medical officer, coronavirus deaths india
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida


