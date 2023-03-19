Mission Bhagiratha failed in tribal areas: Bhatti

KESLAPUR (ADILABAD): CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the Mission Bhagiratha scheme has failed to supply potable water to the people in rural and tribal areas in the district. The Congress leader’s padayatra entered into the third day, which started from Kondapur in Sirikonda mandal to Indravelli on Saturday.

Bhatti alleged that the BRS government had just painted the existing water tanks to boast that they were built under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. But failed to repair damaged pipelines and give tap connections in many rural and tribal areas where the people are still depending on wells that were dug up during the Congress rule for drinking water, he said.

During his walkathon, the locals of Dasnapur village in Indravelli mandal poured out their woes about drinking water before Bhatti Vikramarka. The villagers were falling sick after drinking water collected from wells and streams by trekking long distances, they said.

On the request from the farmers of Gangadhar Pittabongaram villages, where the standing crops were getting withered, Bhatti promised to raise in the House of Assembly, the issue of raising the height of the Chikman project to resolve drinking and irrigation water problems in the area.

He also promised to stand by the people of Keslapur village, who alleged harassment by the state government by branding them as Naxalites for questioning on the implementation of schemes.

Balladeer Gaddar, who participated in the padayatra, lifted the spirit among the yatris and locals with his songs.

DCC president Sajid Khan, TPCC state general secretaries Vedma Bojju, Ravali Reddy and Congress Kisan Cell state president Anwesh Reddy, senior leaders Purka Bapurao, Vinod Naik, Bharath Chowhan, Charulatha, Dr Ganesh Rathod, Kotnak Tirupati, Anilkumar and Yakoob Baig, Mesram Naganth and Zaheer were present.