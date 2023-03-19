  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 19 Mar 2023 Mission Bhagiratha f ...
Nation, In Other News

Mission Bhagiratha failed in tribal areas: Bhatti

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 19, 2023, 7:46 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2023, 7:46 am IST
CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during his padayatra (DC)
 CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during his padayatra (DC)

KESLAPUR (ADILABAD):  CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the Mission Bhagiratha scheme has failed to supply potable water to the people in rural and tribal areas in the district. The Congress leader’s padayatra entered into the third day, which started from Kondapur in Sirikonda mandal to Indravelli on Saturday.

Bhatti alleged that the BRS government had just painted the existing water tanks to boast that they were built under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. But failed to repair damaged pipelines and give tap connections in many rural and tribal areas where the people are still depending on wells that were dug up during the Congress rule for drinking water, he said.

During his walkathon, the locals of Dasnapur village in Indravelli mandal poured out their woes about drinking water before Bhatti Vikramarka. The villagers were falling sick after drinking water collected from wells and streams by trekking long distances, they said.

On the request from the farmers of Gangadhar Pittabongaram villages, where the standing crops were getting withered, Bhatti promised to raise in the House of Assembly, the issue of raising the height of the Chikman project to resolve drinking and irrigation water problems in the area.

He also promised to stand by the people of Keslapur village, who alleged harassment by the state government by branding them as Naxalites for questioning on the implementation of schemes.

Balladeer Gaddar, who participated in the padayatra, lifted the spirit among the yatris and locals with his songs.

DCC president Sajid Khan, TPCC state general secretaries Vedma Bojju, Ravali Reddy and Congress Kisan Cell state president Anwesh Reddy, senior leaders Purka Bapurao, Vinod Naik, Bharath Chowhan, Charulatha, Dr Ganesh Rathod, Kotnak Tirupati, Anilkumar and Yakoob Baig, Mesram Naganth and Zaheer were present.

...
Tags: telangana clp leader mallu bhatti vikramarka, mission bhagiratha, adilabad dcc leader sajid khan, vedma bojju, purka bapurao, bharath chowhan, brs government, dasnapur village, gangadhar and pittabongaram villages, chikman project, ravali reddy, congress kisan cell state president anwesh reddy, vinod naik, dr ganesh rathod
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 19 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Legislative affairs minister Buggana Rajendranath Rajendranath said opposition members are intentionally creating trouble and wasting the time of the House. (DC image)

11 TD members suspended for day for stalling assembly

A big tree uprooted due to gales at Taduvai village n Jangareddygudem mandal of Eluru district on Saturday (A. Manikanta Kumar/DC)

Heavy rains damage crops in Godavari districts

With sudden unseasonal rains in the southern districts of Andhra Pradesh, mango trees have lost their blossoming flowers, apart from the small-sized mango fruit. Growers are also worried that the unseasonal rains may reduce mango quality. (Representatinal DC Image)

Unseasonal rains may affect mango quality

Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Karnataka polls: Congress to unleash big guns as Rahul on ground tomorrow



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Finance ministry working on Non-Lapsable Defence Modernisation Fund

The proposal for creation of DMF is under consideration with Ministry of Defence. (ANI/Representational image)

Ayodhya Development Authority gives final nod to construction of Dhannipur mosque

A mosque, a hospital, a research institute, a community kitchen and a library are to be constructed by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust. (AP Photo)

Well-planned cities will be key to India's growth: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-Budget webinar on ‘Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation’, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (PTI Photo)

ABVP workers allege vandalism of Chhatrapati Shivaji's portrait in JNU, demand action

The ABVP Secretary urged the JNU administration to take strict action against the accused and stop the miscreants from disrupting the university atmosphere. — Representational Image/DC

Modi is likely to address the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->