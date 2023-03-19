Heavy rains throw traffic out of gear in Hyderabad

An IMD-H scientist said that the rains are likely to continue through the night until Sunday morning. For Sunday, the Met department sounded a yellow alert for a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning that will likely occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana. The showers are expected to subside by the second half of the day, with no rains from Monday. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Telangana received heavy showers across several districts for the third consecutive day on Saturday. Many parts of the state witnessed heavy storms and rainfall along with hail storms in a few places including Hyderabad’s KPHB, Pragathi Nagar, Gajularamaram, Nizampet, JNTU, Nallagandla, Manikonda, and Chandanagar.

Kamareddy, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Rangareddy, and parts of Vikarabad, Bhadradri - Kothagudem and Khammam too witnessed hail storms.

The city’s temperatures dipped to 18°C in some areas like Rajendranagar at around 5 pm, when rains intensified.

Meanwhile, the rains continued to cause terrible traffic jams in the city, sewage water flowing onto the roads, and a minor scuffle in a traffic jam in Hitec City.

In another incident, two motorcycles were damaged when a tree fell onto the road from Lakdikapul towards the Telugu Talli Flyover. Motorists escaped unhurt.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that clouds are moving from westwards to eastwards towards Hyderabad and that the city will receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers lightning for a few hours.

An IMD-H scientist said that the rains are likely to continue through the night until Sunday morning. For Sunday, the Met department sounded a yellow alert for a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning that will likely occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana. The showers are expected to subside by the second half of the day, with no rains from Monday.

“Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 19°C respectively on Sunday,” the IMD report read.

Social media was abuzz with people sharing pictures of hail storms, children playing with them, and some even putting up buckets outside their homes to collect the hail.