  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 19 Mar 2023 Heavy rains throw tr ...
Nation, In Other News

Heavy rains throw traffic out of gear in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 19, 2023, 12:51 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2023, 12:51 am IST
An IMD-H scientist said that the rains are likely to continue through the night until Sunday morning. For Sunday, the Met department sounded a yellow alert for a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning that will likely occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana. The showers are expected to subside by the second half of the day, with no rains from Monday. (DC Image)
 An IMD-H scientist said that the rains are likely to continue through the night until Sunday morning. For Sunday, the Met department sounded a yellow alert for a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning that will likely occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana. The showers are expected to subside by the second half of the day, with no rains from Monday. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Telangana received heavy showers across several districts for the third consecutive day on Saturday. Many parts of the state witnessed heavy storms and rainfall along with hail storms in a few places including Hyderabad’s KPHB, Pragathi Nagar, Gajularamaram, Nizampet, JNTU, Nallagandla, Manikonda, and Chandanagar.

Kamareddy, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Rangareddy, and parts of Vikarabad, Bhadradri - Kothagudem and Khammam too witnessed hail storms.

The city’s temperatures dipped to 18°C in some areas like Rajendranagar at around 5 pm, when rains intensified.

Meanwhile, the rains continued to cause terrible traffic jams in the city, sewage water flowing onto the roads, and a minor scuffle in a traffic jam in Hitec City.

In another incident, two motorcycles were damaged when a tree fell onto the road from Lakdikapul towards the Telugu Talli Flyover. Motorists escaped unhurt.
The Indian Meteorological Department said that clouds are moving from westwards to eastwards towards Hyderabad and that the city will receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers lightning for a few hours.

An IMD-H scientist said that the rains are likely to continue through the night until Sunday morning. For Sunday, the Met department sounded a yellow alert for a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning that will likely occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana. The showers are expected to subside by the second half of the day, with no rains from Monday.

“Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C and 19°C respectively on Sunday,” the IMD report read.

Social media was abuzz with people sharing pictures of hail storms, children playing with them, and some even putting up buckets outside their homes to collect the hail.

...
Tags: heavy showers, hail storm, indian meteorological department (imd)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy said that the Congress party will stage protests across the state on March 19 against the scam. Reddy said that he will participate in the deeksha at Gandhari on Sunday. (DC)

Revanth: KTR trying to save BRS bigwigs involved in TSPSC scam

Indonesia Consul-General Agus P. Saptono, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Dasari Balaiah. (DC)

Indonesia consul general meets Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Heavy rains battered Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally causing huge losses to the chilli farmers. Tens of acres of chilli crops were flooded. The farmers urged the state government to assess the crop loss and help them by paying MSP (Image Source: Twitter)

Heavy rains, hail storm lash out Karimnagar, Warangal

Prakash Ammanabolu, the president of the Telangana State Federation of Textile Associations (DC Image)

Textile federation thanks PM for setting up mega park in Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Fiji wants India's help to revive sugar industry

Sugarcane Growers’ Council CEO Vimal Dutt, Fiji’s sugar industry minister Charan Jeath Singh, Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Bhan Pratap Singh and Iiai, Second Secretary Fiji High Commission, New Delhi

Modi is likely to address the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Light rainfall floods Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway days after inauguration

Waterlogged Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in Ramnagar on Saturday morning. (Photo By Arrangement

Supreme Court rules in favour of collegium-like appointments of EC

Unanimous verdict by five-judge Constitution bench of Justice K.M. Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi, Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Justice C.T. Ravikumar. (File Photo: DC)

ABVP workers allege vandalism of Chhatrapati Shivaji's portrait in JNU, demand action

The ABVP Secretary urged the JNU administration to take strict action against the accused and stop the miscreants from disrupting the university atmosphere. — Representational Image/DC
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->