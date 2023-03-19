Heavy rains damage crops in Godavari districts

KAKINADA: Heavy rains have battered several areas of erstwhile East and West Godavari districts on Saturday, damaging paddy, tobacco, maize, mango, cashew and several other crops, apart from disrupting normal life.

A 36-year-old woman, Metla Sandhya of Taduvayi village in Jangareddygudem mandal of Eluru district, died when a huge tree got uprooted and fell on her during heavy gales and rains. She is survived by her husband, a daughter and a son.

Low-lying areas have got inundated in Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Tuni, Jangareddygudem and other places.

Maize crops in the Eluru district had been harvested and left to dry on the ground. But unseasonal rains have damaged the crop. Farmers said they had no tarpaulins to cover their crops. Even mango and cashew crops, which are in the growing stage, have got damaged.

Eluru district horticulture officer P.V.S. Ravi Kumar, who visited Borvancha village in Nuziveedu Mandal, said rains have damaged the mango and chilli crops. He suggested that farmers spray pesticides as advised by scientists to save these crops.

East Godavari district agriculture officer M. Madhava Rao said at present paddy crop is in the harvesting stage. Farmers should protect and save their crops by storing them in a safe place. He pointed out that there is still time for harvesting of MTU 1121 variety of paddy. He asked farmers to drain their fields in case there are heavy rains.

However, the condition of tobacco and chilli farmers is bad. Virginia tobacco has been cultivated in five mandals of the Eluru district. Farmers are worried that the grade of their tobacco will fall due to rain, causing them a loss. Likewise, chilli farmers too are a worried lot.