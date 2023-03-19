  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 19 Mar 2023 Finance ministry wor ...
Nation, In Other News

Finance ministry working on Non-Lapsable Defence Modernisation Fund

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 19, 2023, 12:18 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2023, 1:07 am IST
The proposal for creation of DMF is under consideration with Ministry of Defence. (ANI/Representational image)
 The proposal for creation of DMF is under consideration with Ministry of Defence. (ANI/Representational image)

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry is working with the finance ministry in order to operationalise the Non-Lapsable Defence Modernisation Fund (DMF).

The Fifteenth Finance Commission of India in 2021 in a report tabled in the Parliament had recommended setting up a Rs 2.38 lakh crore non-lapsable Modernisation Fund for Defence and Internal Security (MFDIS) to bridge the gap between projected budgetary requirements and budget allocated for defence and internal security.  

“The proposal for creation of DMF is under consideration with Ministry of Defence,” defence ministry informed Parliament in a written reply.
"DMF will be available for modernization of Defence Forces and would supplement the regular yearly budgetary allocations by eliminating any uncertainty in provisioning of adequate funds for various defence capability development and infrastructure projects, " it added. Defence ministry for long had been demanding setting up of such a fund due to long trajectory of military modernisation.

The money for the fund is supposed to come from Consolidated Fund of India, disinvestment proceeds of defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), proceeds from the monetisation of surplus defence land, including realisation of arrears of payment for defence land used by State governments among others.

...
Tags: finance ministry india, budgetary support, defence ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Defence ministry cancels SCB elections after alleged mismatch in voter rolls
India invites Pak defence minister for SCO meet, Islamabad yet to respond

Latest From Nation

TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy said that the Congress party will stage protests across the state on March 19 against the scam. Reddy said that he will participate in the deeksha at Gandhari on Sunday. (DC)

Revanth: KTR trying to save BRS bigwigs involved in TSPSC scam

Indonesia Consul-General Agus P. Saptono, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Dasari Balaiah. (DC)

Indonesia consul general meets Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Heavy rains battered Mahadevpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally causing huge losses to the chilli farmers. Tens of acres of chilli crops were flooded. The farmers urged the state government to assess the crop loss and help them by paying MSP (Image Source: Twitter)

Heavy rains, hail storm lash out Karimnagar, Warangal

Prakash Ammanabolu, the president of the Telangana State Federation of Textile Associations (DC Image)

Textile federation thanks PM for setting up mega park in Telangana



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

ABVP workers allege vandalism of Chhatrapati Shivaji's portrait in JNU, demand action

The ABVP Secretary urged the JNU administration to take strict action against the accused and stop the miscreants from disrupting the university atmosphere. — Representational Image/DC

Jaishankar: Find ways to de-risk global economy

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar speaks on India's G20 Presidency during an event held in Hyderabad (K Durga Rao/DC)

Fiji wants India's help to revive sugar industry

Sugarcane Growers’ Council CEO Vimal Dutt, Fiji’s sugar industry minister Charan Jeath Singh, Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Bhan Pratap Singh and Iiai, Second Secretary Fiji High Commission, New Delhi

Ayodhya Development Authority gives final nod to construction of Dhannipur mosque

A mosque, a hospital, a research institute, a community kitchen and a library are to be constructed by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust. (AP Photo)

Congress criticised for not supporting Opposition amidst raids by central agencies
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->