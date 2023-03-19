First Bharat Gaurav TS-AP train flagged off

HYDERABAD: The first Bharat Gaurav train for Telangana-Andhra Pradesh departed from Secunderabad station on Saturday taking over 700 passengers to places of religious importance like Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj. The train was flagged off by South Central Railways general manager Arun Kumar Jain.

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started the ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra’ taking the devotees to religious places.

The tourists were welcomed with Kuchipudi dances and flowers on platform no. 10 at the station.

Rama Brahamam, a designer from Hyderabad, was at the station to see off his parents who are around 80 years. “I found this package best for my parents. Even booking the tickets which include lodging and boarding was easy.”

The entire trip seems to be very easy with this train, said Narsimha Reddy and Srinivas Reddy.

Sankuntalamma, from Nalgonda, said, “We are traveling along with relatives. The grand welcome made us feel so special.”

Srinivas, a State Bank of India employee who was traveling along with his family on this train said, “It’s the most comfortable trip.”

Arun Kumar Jain, said, “ The train offers a unique opportunity to pilgrim passengers to visit these prominent places without the hassle of planning individual itineraries. Bharat Gaurav trains will give a fillip to the growth of tourism in the country, while also fulfilling the desire of passengers in the most convenient manner.”

Rajni Hasija, CMD, IRCTC, said “the entire itinerary has been planned keeping in mind the significance of the places along with tourist interests. It provides an economical, safe, and most comfortable option for people planning to visit these places.”