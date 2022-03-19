TTD to release SED tickets for April, May, June

TTD have planned to release the online quota of Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets for the months of April, May and June, continuously for three days from March 21. (Photo:DC)

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have planned to release the online quota of Rs 300 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets for the months of April, May and June, continuously for three days from March 21.

In a statement, the TTD said on Friday that the online quota of SED tickets pertaining to April will be released on March 21, while the May and June months’ SED tickets quota would be released on March 22 and 23, respectively.

The TTD has been allotting 30,000 SED tickets during the weekdays from Monday to Wednesday and 25,000 SED tickets from Thursday to Sunday. Similarly, 30,000 Slotted Sarva Darshan (free darshan) tickets will be released offline at the counters in Bhudevi complex, Srinivasam complex and Sri Govindarajaswami Choultries in Tirupati on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, TTD Additional EO Dharma Reddy said the issuance of Arjitha seva tickets from April 1 would be processed as done before the Covid-19 pandemic. Arjitha seva tickets could be purchased online, lucky dip and through recommendation letters from April 1 onwards.

The additional EO also said that as of now, 130 Udayasthamana seva tickets were booked.

Inspecting the processing of cashew nuts at the marketing godown in Tirupati, the TTD additional EO said nearly 4500-5000 kg of cashewnuts are processed daily for Srivari laddu and other prasadams which were earlier purchased through tenders.

He said that there was lack of supply of quality processed cashew which affected the production of Srivari laddus and other prasadams.

Hence, TTD officials were sent to Kerala to survey the processing of raw cashew, following which a special hall was set up in the marketing godown. Infrastructure was created for functioning of Srivari Sevakulu and other TTD employees.