No end in sight to road closure crisis in SCB limits

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANVESH REDDY
Published Mar 19, 2022, 8:37 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2022, 9:49 am IST
CMLC is being convened regularly in several states with CMs also participating in discussions on issues pertaining to ex-servicemen
Activists feel that the only way to end the impasse was if the two parties meet and thrash out the differences and misapprehensions. (DC file image)
 Activists feel that the only way to end the impasse was if the two parties meet and thrash out the differences and misapprehensions.

Hyderabad: The state government’s recent confrontation with the local military authority (LMA) over road closures has exposed the fact that the ‘annual’ civil military liaison conference (CMLC) that is aimed at fostering synergy between the two parties has not been held here since 2008.

Ironically, CMLC is being convened regularly in several states with chief ministers also participating in discussions on issues pertaining to ex-servicemen, land exchange and coordination on various civic issues. The last time Chief Minister K. Chandrashkar Rao officially met local military officers was in 2016 for a review of pension sops for retired army personnel.

 

Trouble started after municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao warned military authorities of dire consequences if LMA blocked roads in the Cantonment area.

Activists feel that the only way to end the impasse was if the two parties meet and thrash out the differences and misapprehensions.

“Unfortunately, there are no signs of a constructive dialogue between the army and the state government towards resolving civic issues in and around cantonment. It is the people who are subject to agony,” said S. Ravinder Babu, general secretary, Cantonment Vikas Manch.

 

...
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


