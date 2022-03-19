Nation Other News 19 Mar 2022 Chinna Jeeyar clears ...
Chinna Jeeyar clears air over 'criticism of Adivasi deities'

The spiritual leader maintained that he followed practices and traditions laid down by Samata Murthy Ramanuja Charyulu
Chinna Jeeyar Swamy (Image credit: chinnajeeyar.org)
VIJAYAWADA: Prominent spiritual leader Chinna Jeeyar Swamy has cleared air over his criticism for allegedly making remarks demeaning Adivasi deities.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, the spiritual leader maintained that he followed practices and traditions laid down by Samata Murthy Ramanuja Charyulu and his spiritual guru Pedda Jeeyar, giving equal respect to all people including Adivasis, Harijans and especially women.

 

Referring to criticism over last few days, Chinna Jeeyar said, “It is unfair to target me for remarks made some 20 years ago. The critics should first know facts and context in which those remarks were made. If they intend to quote me out of context, I pity their ignorance and leave it to their discretion. We are working for the good of everybody, including women. The question of demeaning, especially Adivasi women and village deities, is ruled out. It is good for all to work together for welfare of the world.”

The spiritual leader maintained that they follow “Sweeya Aradha – Sarva Adarana (Worship Your Own – Respect All)”. They accord priority to people having knowledge for good of the society and not by their birth. He pointed out that they had set up educational institutions for benefit of tribal children to pursue studies and become responsible citizens. They have also organised health camps, especially for women, suffering from cancer. Nearly 12.5 lakh women belonged to tribal, Muslim, Christian and other communities have benefitted.

 

Jeeyar Swamy underlined that if a woman falls sick, it affects her family and entire society. For this reason, they accord top priority for providing healthcare to women.

