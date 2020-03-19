Nation Other News 19 Mar 2020 Student back from Lo ...
Student back from London is AP's second coronavirus case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 19, 2020, 5:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2020, 5:55 pm IST
He is now in isolation at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ongole
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Ongole, Andhra Pradesh.
 Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Ongole, Andhra Pradesh.

Nellore: Andhra Pradesh reported its second coronavirus positive case today. It is a young man who was studying in London and had returned to his home town Ongole in Prakasam district on March 13. He developed fever on March 14 and voluntarily checked in to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Ongole on March 16 after the fever persisted.

The student has been kept in an isolation ward at RIMS and his condition is stable, according to the Prakasam district health and medical officer Dr Padmavati.

 

The first Covid-19 virus case in Andhra Pradesh was reported at Nellore on March 12. The patient was a 25-year-old youth from Nellore who was studying in Italy. He came back from Italy in the first week of March and was admitted in the isolation ward at the Government General Hospital in Nellore on March 6 after he developed a dry cough.

His condition has improved and he is doing fine, medical and health department officials said.

The reports of seven coronavirus suspect cases are expected by Friday evening.

