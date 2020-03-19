Nation Other News 19 Mar 2020 Covid19 in Andhra Pr ...
Nation, In Other News

Covid19 in Andhra Pradesh: No Tirupati Balaji darshan from tomorrow

PTI
Published Mar 19, 2020, 10:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 19, 2020, 10:02 pm IST
The daily rituals in all these temples will, however, be performed by the priests
Tirumaa Tirupati Devasthanams (file)
 Tirumaa Tirupati Devasthanams (file)

Amaravati (AP): The famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala and all other major temples will be out of bounds for devotees while malls and cinema halls to be shut in Andhra Pradesh till March 31 to check the spread of coronavirus, the state government announced on Thursday.

The restrictions would come into force from Friday, Deputy Chief Minister for Medical and Health A K K Srinivas (Nani) said briefing reporters here after a high-level meeting on COVID-19, chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

 

The daily rituals in all these temples will, however, be performed by the priests. Only the devotees will not be allowed, he said.

A report from Tirupati said all routes, including the stairway, leading to Tirumala have been sealed from Thursday evening itself to stop pilgrims inflow.

The devotees who have already reached the hills alone would be allowed to the shrine till the forenoon on Friday, Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devathanams (TTD), that governs the over 2,000-year old shrine, Anil Kumar Singhal told reporters in Tirumala. He said this would be the first time in recent history that the temple would be closed for devotees for over a week.

Besides the cash-rich Lord Venkateswara temple near Tirupati thronged by devotees from across the country, others that would be barred for pilgrims' entry include the Kanaka Durga shrine in Vijayawada, Srisailam (Lord Shiva), Annavaram (Satyanarayana Swamy) and Kanipakam (Vinayaka).

Similarly, major places of worship of other religions would also be closed, the Deputy Chief Minister said. Andhra Pradesh is the latest to join a number of states, including Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, that have announced a virutal lockdown and the announcement came on the day when it reported its second positive case of coronavirus.

Srinivas said the government took this decision to check the spread of the dreaded virus though relatively the incidence of COVID-19 was low in Andhra Pradesh.

Malls and cinema halls would be closed down while bars and restaurants were being asked to maintain social distancing, he said.

The government suggested that IT professionals could work from home. The Deputy CM asked the people to cooperate with the government in COVID-19 mitigation measures.

Srinivas suggested that people put off marriages and other functions to avoid large gatherings. Otherwise, ensure that the gathering is not large, he added.

The TTD official said the temple would be closed for devotees from the afternoon on Friday.

The temple doors would be partly shut to facilitate entry of the high priests and his attendants and conduct of all daily rituals without participation of devotees, he added.

...
Tags: tirupati balaji darshan, tirupati balaji temple, tirumala temple, coronavirus in india
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Related Stories

Srikalahasti Temple asks devotees to restrict visits over corona scare

Latest From Nation

Representational image

60 Indian students stranded in Philippines return home

Representational image

Delhi High Court's late night hearing of Nirbhaya case, a day before execution

file photo

Supreme Court junks desperate attempts by Nirbhaya convicts to escape gallows

Ajay Maken (file)

Congress duty bound to support PM Modi in fight against coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kolkata’s red light area Sonagachi empty over coronavirus, sex workers lose business

Visitors wearing protective masks walk past the closed gate of Indian Museum in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. PTI photo

Central government staff DA hiked by 4 pc

Union Minister for Environment Prakash Javadekar speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi. PTI

Don't come to Shirdi: Saibaba Trust appeals to devotees

Arun Dogre, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Sai Baba sansthan trust (ANI)

Holi celebrations subdued in India over coronavirus

A child wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing coronavirus scare is seen smeared in dry colours during Holi festival celebrations (PTI)

Undeterred by coronavirus death, lakhs attend chariot festival in Kalaburagi

Devotees at the Sharanabasaveshwara Temple for the annual chariot festival in Kalaburagi on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham