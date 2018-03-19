Udagi predictions: Good rains, harvest and big role for KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will play a “key role” in national politics, according to Udagi predictions made on Sunday.

Reading out the almanac at the official Ugadi celebrations at Pragathi Bhavan, vedic scholar Bachampalli Santosh Kumar Sastry said that due to “suryabalam” and “gurubalam”, in the Telugu Vilambi Nama Samvatsaram, Mr Rao will wield enormous power not only at the state level but at the national level too this year.

He predicted good rains, good harvest, full irrigation projects and tanks but delayed rains will be a cause of concern. He said there will be good rains in October and warned of floods in December.

“Real estate sector in the state will boom; gold and silver will witness a rise in price,” Mr Sastry said.

Interestingly, he predicted adverse conditions for municipal administration and mining departments headed by the CM’s son, K.T. Rama Rao, while the endowments department headed by minister A. Indrakaran Reddy will face corruption charges. He forecasted a better law and order situation.

He said Cabinet ministers will struggle to match the pace at which the CM will work and it would be tough for five or six ministers to get Cabinet berths again. He predicted that those with ‘kumbh rasi’ would get party tickets easily in the 2019 polls. He advised people not to consume meat on Sundays in Vilambi Nama Samvatsaram.