High Court directs to conduct fair probe against Sahiti Infratech

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Feb 19, 2023, 8:10 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2023, 8:10 am IST
HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the Hyderabad City Central Station (CCS) police to ensure a fair investigation without deviating from established procedures while probing the alleged fraud of Sahiti Infratech Ventures Ltd, owned by Boodati Laxminarayana, and its directors, that was committed under the pretext of pre-launch offers on apartments.

The court disposed of the appeals filed by Boodati Parvathi and others, Laxminarayana’s wife and son, who are also directors of Sahiti Group, challenging the single judge's orders, for filing 42 FIRs at multiple police stations.

As the police had informed the court that though multiple FIRs had been registered for a similar ‘offence’, the cases were transferred to the CCS detective department, the court was not inclined to interfere in the issue, except reminding the well-settled law, which says that even if multiple FIRs are filed, the subsequent FIRs should be treated as a statement made under Section 162 of Criminal Procedure Code, 1973.

Meanwhile, the division bench also said that the single judge has passed the orders in criminal jurisdiction and hence the appeals shall be filed only before the Supreme Court.

Reportedly, the MD and other members of Sahiti Infratech had allegedly cheated 1,200 members by collecting around Rs 1,500 crores.

