Nation Other News 19 Feb 2022 Numaish springing ba ...
Nation, In Other News

Numaish springing back to life ahead of February 25 inauguration

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Feb 19, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2022, 7:00 am IST
The organiser of the popular event, All India Industrial Exhibitions (AIIE), received the go-ahead from the city police chief
The AIIE has paid GHMC Rs 74 lakh for setting up temporary stalls and Rs 50 lakh for trade licenses. It has also urged the fire department to extend the dates by another forty days, said AIIE general secretary Aditya Margam. — DC Image
 The AIIE has paid GHMC Rs 74 lakh for setting up temporary stalls and Rs 50 lakh for trade licenses. It has also urged the fire department to extend the dates by another forty days, said AIIE general secretary Aditya Margam. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Disillusioned stall-holders, who had gone back to their states, have returned and are enthusiastically stocking their stalls as the rescheduled opening of the 82nd Numaish at Exhibition Grounds draws near.

In a major development, the organiser of the popular event, All India Industrial Exhibitions (AIIE), received the go-ahead from the city police chief and a final nod is awaited from the authorities for commencing it on February 25. Many of those who are setting up stalls are urging AIIE to extend the dates keeping in mind the ensuing Ramzan. Around 1,400 stalls have been allotted this year.

 

“Ramzan will commence on April 2 and Muslims will not be able to come for shopping in the first 11 days as they all would be busy offering Taraweeh namaz ,” Rafiq Ahmed, a stallholder, said, adding "We requested the AIIE to extend the dates so that we can recover transportation costs and other overheads.” 

The AIIE has paid GHMC Rs 74 lakh for setting up temporary stalls and Rs 50 lakh for trade licenses. It has also urged the fire department to extend the dates by another forty days, said AIIE general secretary Aditya Margam.

 

...
Tags: numaish exhibition grounds, all india industrial exhibition, ramzan april 2
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan as part of investigation and evidence collection. (Representational file photo:PTI)

NIA raids 9 J&K locations as part of terror probe

An employee on election duty casts her vote using Postal Ballot Paper, a day before Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Punjab all set to cast its vote today in 4-cornered contest

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR national foray to start in Mumbai today

Police personnel from various parts of the state deployed on the beach road for the security purpose of PFR and MILAN events in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. (Photo:DC)

Security beefed up in Vizag for President’s Fleet Review



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Man arrested for trying to enter NSA Ajit Doval's house in Delhi

National security adviser Ajit Doval. (Photo: AP/File)

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->