Nation Other News 19 Feb 2022 No bedroll in trains ...
Nation, In Other News

No bedroll in trains, yet railways charges money

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Feb 19, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2022, 7:41 am IST
Until five years ago, the railways used to mention in the train time table that the Rs 25 fee is refundable if the bedrolls are not provided
For travel in air-conditioned coaches, the cost of the bedroll is included in the fare, but they are not being provided due to the spread of Covid. (Representational Photo:PTI)
 For travel in air-conditioned coaches, the cost of the bedroll is included in the fare, but they are not being provided due to the spread of Covid. (Representational Photo:PTI)

HYDERABAD: Indian Railways is continuing to charge money from passengers for disposable bedrolls, even though it is not providing the facility ever since the Covid protocols came into being. The railways charges Rs 25 per bedroll.

In the Winter Session of Parliament last year, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that bedroll service would be stopped in trains because of Coronavirus, but disposable bedrolls would be provided on payment of separate charge.

 

For travel in air-conditioned coaches, the cost of the bedroll is included in the fare, but they are not being provided due to the spread of Covid. Before the Covid outbreak, Garib Rath trains used to give an option for travellers, whether to avail bedroll or not.

Though it is not reflected in the AC ticket fare in other trains, it is assumed that the charge is the same for bedrolls.

Until five years ago, the railways used to mention clearly in the train time table that the Rs 25 fee is refundable if the bedrolls are not provided.

Frequent travellers in air conditioned coaches alleged that railways was charging them for the bedroll in the ticket fare but, after the Covid outbreak, had stopped providing them. However, the fare remained the same.

 

Anthony Tharu, a businessman and a frequent train traveller, said, "Railways is charging for the bedrolls, which they do not provide because of the Covid protocol. This amounts to open cheating of common people. By this, it is generating hundreds of crores. Now the railway is sending an SMS, a few hours before the travel, 'no bedroll is provided, sorry for the inconvenience’.”

This message is not sent for Garib Rath train travellers because these trains have an option of availing the service at the time of booking of the ticket itself, Tharu said.

 

...
Tags: disposable bedrolls, railway minister ashwini viashnaw
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a vaccination centre, in Gurugram, Saturday, February 19, 2022. (PTI)

Active COVID-19 cases in India decline

Citizens wait to cast their votes a polling station during Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Sunday, February 20, 2022. Polling is underway for all 117 seats in Punjab. (PTI Photo)

Punjab: Polling begins for 117 Assembly seats

BJP MLA T. Raja Singh (DC)

Telangana SEC ordered to register FIR against BJP MLA Raja Singh

News

14 women inmates escape from rescue home



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates viewing deck at Dadar

The deck, named Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Smruti viewing deck, is near Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai's Dadar. (Photo: Twitter/@AUThackeray)

Man arrested for trying to enter NSA Ajit Doval's house in Delhi

National security adviser Ajit Doval. (Photo: AP/File)

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->