Ministers, legislators take part in Medaram Jatara

HYDERABAD: A host of ministers, both Central and state, MLAs and MLCs made a beeline to the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara in Medaram on Friday and offered prayers to the deities.

However, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's scheduled visit to Medaram on Friday was postponed. Although the government made elaborate arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit, he did not turn up. No reasons were cited by CMO for his absence.

Since only a day left for Medaram Jatara to end on Saturday, it is not clear whether Chandrashekar Rao would attend or not on the last day. The CMO has not confirmed the Chief Minister's visit to Medaram on Saturday.

Union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy and union minister of state for tribal affairs Renuka Singh Saruta took part in the festival. Several state ministers, including K.T. Rama Rao, A. Indrakaran Reddy, Ch. Malla Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, T. Srinivas Yadav and E. Dayakar Rao also visited the ‘jatara’.

As per the tradition, Kishan Reddy offered jaggery, popularly known as ‘bangaram’ (gold), equal to his weight.

Speaking to media personnel, Kishan Reddy said the Medaram Jatara stood as a symbol of tribal culture and tradition. He added that Medaram and the surrounding areas would be developed as a tribal circuit.

After offering prayers, minister Malla Reddy told media personnel, “My only prayer to the goddesses was to make our leader Chandrashekar Rao the Prime Minister of the country. He will transform the entire country in two years the way he developed Telangana. In the past, the tribal goddesses fulfilled my wishes and I hope this time too they will answer my prayers." He expressed confidence that Chandrashekar Rao as the Prime Minister would lead the country on the path of development and prosperity.