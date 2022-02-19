Nation Other News 19 Feb 2022 Governor offers pray ...
Nation, In Other News

Governor offers prayers at Medaram Jatara

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 19, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2022, 7:23 am IST
She offered tulabharam (offering of jaggery equal to her weight), a ritual which is followed during Medaram Jatara
Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan offers tulabharam (offering of jaggery equal to her weight), to the tribal gods during her visit to Medaram in Mulugu district (DC)
 Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan offers tulabharam (offering of jaggery equal to her weight), to the tribal gods during her visit to Medaram in Mulugu district (DC)

MULUGU: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan visited Medaram and offered special prayers to the tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma on the last day of the jatara, in Mulugu district on Saturday.

Congress Mulugu MLA Seethakka gave the Governor a warm welcome and accompanied her at the jatara. Dr Soundararajan, who flew to Medaram in a helicopter, received police honours before performing prayers at the temple. She offered tulabharam (offering of jaggery equal to her weight), a ritual which is followed during Medaram Jatara.

 

Later, speaking to the media persons, Tamilisai conveyed wishes to the tribal people on the occasion of Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara and said she was happy to attend the biggest tribal fair.

She said she had prayed to the tribal goddesses to get rid of Coronavirus from the world and save the people and also sought blessings for the people for their good health and to make them live happily.

The officials made tight security arrangements for the visit of the Governor. When they stopped the devotees from having darshan, the Governor expressed her ire over the officials for doing so without her knowledge and asked them to let the devotees inside the temple.

 

Tags: dr tamilisai soundararajan, medaram jatara
Location: India, Telangana


