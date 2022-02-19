Nation Other News 19 Feb 2022 Hyderabad will get g ...
Hyderabad will get global Ayush Varsity: Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Feb 19, 2022, 9:06 am IST
Updated Feb 19, 2022, 9:33 am IST
Kishan Reddy urges CM to provide suitable land to house WHO-backed centre
HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will soon boast of a WHO-approved global centre for traditional medicines. The union ministry of AYUSH is opting for Hyderabad as premier scientific research institutes like CCMB, CSIR, DRDO, NIN, IICT and FDTRC are based here and they can complement an approach towards holistic integrative medicine.

Union minister for tourism G. Kishan Reddy has written to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao urging him to allot suitable land for setting up the global centre in the state capital.

 

It is to be noted that the director general of World Health Organisation (WHO) had announced a global centre for traditional medicines to India on the World Ayurveda Day in 2020.

Kishan Reddy and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorting him to set up the proposed global traditional medicine center in Hyderabad. They said that there was enough land in the premises of IDPL. 

The union minister urged Chandrasekhar Rao to resolve issues pertaining to identification of land. India is regarded as the pharma capital and its focus on traditional medicine aligns with Modi’s emphasis on prevention of diseases and wellness, Reddy mentioned.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, expert committee member for AYUSH clinical establishment Act of Telangana, Dr S.Sarangapani said that a suitable parcel of land for the global centre for traditional medicines is available near Himayatsagar.

A 56-acre land was allocated to Dr BRKR Government Ayurveda college, of which he is a former principal, by the then Chief Minister Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy in 1993, he said. Dr Sarangapani was hopeful that the state government would take a positive approach in this regard.

