Nation Other News 19 Feb 2021 Guest workers from s ...
Nation, In Other News

Guest workers from states back at Julurpad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 20, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Labourers set up tents and reap chilli harvest
The chilli farmers will also engage these workers in tending to or harvesting other crops like cotton and paddy. (Photo: PTI)
 The chilli farmers will also engage these workers in tending to or harvesting other crops like cotton and paddy. (Photo: PTI)

Julurpad: Guest workers from Maharastra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, who had abruptly left their places of work following the lockdown since March 23, 2020, are back at Julurpad mandal after a gap of eleven months.

These labourers used to come and work in the chilli fields in Julurpad every year as migrant workforce. They would set up tents near the fields, work, cook food and stay there for the entire duration of the harvest. Chilli farmers provide power and water free to these workers.

 

Sekhar, a farmer from Julurpad, said nearly 4,000 migrant workers come to the mandal during the harvest season to work at farms in Julurpad, Gandhinagar, Papakolli, Suraram, Padamata Narasapuram and Anantharam. Chilli crop is raised over 3,500 acres in Julurpad mandal.

The chilli farmers will also engage these workers in tending to or harvesting other crops like cotton and paddy.

Sadanlal, who came from Chandrapur in Maharashtra, said the male and female workers remained for the past 11 months in their native villages. “The situation has changed now and transport vehicles are plying,” they said.

 

The workers said they reach the chilli farms in groups by engaging trucks from their native places. They also bring in their children who would help the parents in cooking and the like.

A worker gets Rs 8 per kilo of chilli pods reaped. The farmers say that with the arrival of these workers from other states, the reaping of the harvest will be done in a speedy manner.

...
Tags: guest workers, chilli farms, guest workers are back after 11 months, chilli fields in julurpad
Location: India, Telangana, Bhadrachalam


Latest From Nation

The comprehensive design will cover the entire area within the outer ring road (ORR) limits, and the project would be amalgamation of the Kirloskar and Voyants committee recommendations. (Photo: DC)

GHMC to ‘redesign’ city nala network

Even in Naidu’s stronghold and fortress of Kuppam, a bastion he could hold even against the onslaught of late Dr Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy, has crumbled after over 30 years. (Photo: DC)

As Jagan reigns supreme, Naidu's hubris meets its comeuppance

The Chief Minister, along with ministers Vellampalli Srinivas, Kurasala Kannababu, Pinepe Viswaroop, Chelluboyina Venugopal Krishna and Kakinada MP Vanga Gita dragged the chariot as a mark of consecration. (Photo: Twitter@AndhraPradeshCM)

Jagan consecrates new chariot at Antarvedi Temple

The group is aiming to bring change in people’s lives as well in the lifestyle of women farmers, helping them have good health and wealth, and this will also strengthen them with education and skills training. — By arrangement

Women farmers roped in to produce millets, make it part of diet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

Representational Image (Twitter@asialuxe_travel)

Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on economic, social affairs

Jayati Ghosh (Photo credit : Wikipedia)

Ex-CJ Ranjan Gogoi case: SC hints at possible larger conspiracy

The SC order on setting up the Justice A.K. Patnaik Committee had said that it will not inquire into the “alleged misbehaviour” involving former CJI Gogoi. — PTI

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)

Centre's language on healthcare sector worrisome: Expert

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham