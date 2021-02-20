Nation Other News 19 Feb 2021 Citizens seek better ...
Citizens seek better amenities in GMC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 20, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Fearing safety for their lives, some residents in posh colonies got pits filled up by spending money from their own pockets
They complain about the incomplete underground drainage works causing severe hardships to them in their daily lives. (Photo: DC)
Vijayawada: Residents are raising their voice for better civic amenities in Guntur Municipal Corporation that is up for civic polls on March 10. 

They complain about the incomplete underground drainage works causing severe hardships to them in their daily lives. The roads remain dug up and the pits are left open with gaping holes. There were several instances of pedestrians falling into them and suffering injuries. There were also a few instances of such incidents resulting in deaths, say harried residents.

 

Fearing safety for their lives, some residents in posh colonies like Vidyanagar got some such pits filled up by spending money from their own pockets.

The narrow roads and lack of proper traffic islands result in traffic chaos. Lack of government-run city bus services meant a large number of auto rickshaws are plying, choking the narrow roads. There are very few parking areas, and streets as also other public places see haphazard parking of vehicles.

Though the APSRTC ran city services on a pilot project, it withdrew such services after a while, saying they were not viable.

 

The city lacks proper green cover, exposing the people to hot weather conditions and the scenario gets worse during the summer. The city also faces the problem of mosquito menace due to lack of proper upkeep, while stray cattle and dogs add to the mess in the city streets.

Retired employee M. Yesu Ratnam said, “Sometime ago, we paid Rs 12,000 for laying underground drainage pipes and the work remains incomplete. We don’t know when we will be asked to pay charges for sewerage connection. Moreover, we can’t travel on roads during peak hours with heavy vehicular traffic and there is no proper regulation.”

 

An employee from a local private college, K. Isaiah, said, “There is little of development in this city irrespective of which party runs in the municipal corporation. Yet, we are having high expectations that the present elections will vote in efficient and sincere people’s representatives who will change the scenario for the better.”

