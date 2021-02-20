55 new bars in Hyderabad allotted via lottery

The state government earned nearly Rs 27 crore through licence fees from the applicants to set up these bars. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: On Friday, 55 new bars were finalised and allotted to ‘winners’ in the city through a draw of lots held today. The state government earned nearly Rs 27 crore through licence fees from the applicants to set up these bars. The government had prescribed a licence fee of Rs 49 lakh to set up a bar under the GHMC limits.

Excise commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad conducted the draw of lots and declared names of successful allottees. Over 400 applications were received to set up 55 bars under the GHMC limits.

The government issued a notification on January 25, to set up 159 bars across the state. The deadline to submit applications ended on February 16.

Such was the demand to set up new bars that the government received 8,464 applications for 159 bars. This itself fetched Rs 84.64 crore to the government towards application fee as each applicant was made to submit Rs 1 lakh non-refundable deposit, along with their application.

However, 23 bars in districts received fewer number of applications, far below its expectations. The government suspects a ‘syndicate’ of applicants behind this and is planning to issue a fresh notification to invite applications again.

The government aimed to earn Rs 100 crore through application fees, with at least 10,000 applications but could earn only Rs 84 crore through 8,464 applications.