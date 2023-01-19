Visitors throng to have last glimpse of the departed Nizam

People gather to pay their last respects to the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad Mukarram Jah at Chowmahalla Palace in the old city of Hyderabad, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The Nizam passed away in Turkey on January 14. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: Thousands of visitors thronged the Chowmahalla Palace on Wednesday to get a last glimpse of the departed last titular Nizam VIII, Mukarram Jah Bahadur, who died at the age of 89 in Istanbul of Turkey on January 14.

People from all walks of society started visiting the site at 8 am. Most of the visitors wore traditional clothing like kurtas and skull caps, as they paid their last respects and recollected the noble deeds of Nizams for the welfare of the people.

Old-timers present at the spot said that this was an occasion, albeit a sad one, to allow the new generation to have a glance at Nizam VII’s grandson, as they would have learnt of his deeds through their family members.

As a mark of respect, markets and other commercial establishments in most parts of the Old City remained closed. A few educational institutions were also closed in Khilwat, Shalibanda, Laad Bazar, Murghi Chowk, Hussaini Alam, Purani Haweli, Yakutpura and other places.

The funeral procession from Chowmahalla Palace was undertaken with the police honours. The members of the royal family carried the body from the Diwan Hall to the Clock Tower gate of the palace, after which the general public carried it to Macca Masjid for the funeral prayer.

The mortal remains of Mukarram Jah glided past the massive crowds in the small lanes between Chowmahallah Palace and the historic mosque, as thousands jostled to shoulder the departed on his last journey.