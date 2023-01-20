Tamilisai throws protocol ball at CM

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who had earlier criticised the K. Chandrashekar Rao government for denying her the opportunity to hoist the national flag at the Republic Day parade last year, took a shot at the BRS government by claiming that she has not received any communication regarding this year's R-Day celebrations, further escalating the already strained relations between Raj Bhavan and Pragathi Bhavan in an election year.

Speaking to reporters at the Raj Bhavan after releasing the Telugu version of Exam Warriors, the book penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor took a dig at the Telangana government, saying, “there has been no information about the Republic Day so far from the government.” Answering a question if she has received any invitation for the R-Day celebrations, she said, “The Budget is coming, Republic Day is coming. We have to see how they are coming and are conducted and how the Governor is respected.”

Dr Tamilisai made it clear that any questions about the Bills pending with her office will be answered once Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao explains why the state government had failed to follow protocol that should have been followed for the Governor of the state. “The CM is violating protocol and district collectors are not following protocol because the CM is telling them not to,” the Governor said in one of the most direct comments on this issue ever since the see-saw battle between the elected head of the state and the constitutional head of the state broke out nearly two years ago.

“Let them answer my question about why protocol is not followed,” she said, adding that while the government remains silent on this matter, it expects her to respond to its queries. “The protocol issue has been pending longer than the Bills have been. I already mentioned that I have to analyse and assess them,” she said. Dr Tamilisai said she has been in public life for 25 years, adding: “We know how to act. No one needs to tell us how. I have not crossed any limits.” Asked about comments made by Telangana CM and his Delhi and Kerala counterparts at the BRS public meeting on Wednesday, Tamilisai said, "I don't want to make any political comments. Governors are doing their duty. In Telangana, there are biased activities against the Governor. I am doing my duty. Protocol is not being followed, for no fault of mine.”