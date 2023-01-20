  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 19 Jan 2023 Kerala government is ...
Nation, In Other News

Kerala government issues order granting menstrual leave in universities

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESER ASSARY
Published Jan 20, 2023, 12:24 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2023, 12:24 am IST
Kerala Higher Education minister R. Bindu. (File photo: PTI)
 Kerala Higher Education minister R. Bindu. (File photo: PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala higher education department on Thursday issued an order granting menstrual leave to students of all universities under the department in the state.

Higher Education minister R. Bindu said apart from the menstrual leave, the department also brought out an order allowing maternity leave up to a maximum of 60 days for students above the age of 18 years.

The order on menstrual leave has also fixed the limit for attendance for students to 73 percent. The minister said that the universities have been directed to make necessary amendments in  the university rules for this purpose.

As per the earlier norm, students require 75 percent attendance to write the exam every semester. Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) was the first to bring an amendment that allowed students to appear for the exams if they have 73 percent attendance considering the menstrual period.

Bindu said the decision taken by the department would provide big relief to the students.

...
Tags: menstrual leave, university students, maternity leave, amendments
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Mr. Rubin Cherian, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) and Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). (Photo by arrangement)

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre appoints Rubin Cherian as the General Manager

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. (PTI File Photo)

Yogi govt will chip in with $ 1 tn in India's $5 tn target: Brajesh Pathak

The stampede occurred during the distribution of Sankranti gifts at an event organised by Telugu Desam leader Vuyyuru Srinivas. (DC Photo)

Judicial inquiry starts into TD’s Sankranti Kanuka stampede incident

Opthalmologists being assisted by Asha workers and other doctors during the “Kanti Velugu” second phase at Kavadiguda Govt Communityhall in Hyderabad on Thursday .(Photo: S.Surender Reddy) 

Kanti Velugu kicks off across state, 1.6 lakh tests done on Day 1



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ambani scion Anant gets engaged to Radhika Merchant

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani with wife Neeta Ambani, (extreme right) son Aakash Ambani daughter-in-law Shloka, daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal during the engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

SC dismisses BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain's plea against HC order over alleged rape

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.(Photo: ANI)

Karnataka makes masks compulsory during New Year celebrations

Health minister Dr. K Sudhakar appealed to senior citizens, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children to avoid crowded places. (Representational Image/AFP)

PM to gift Telangana Rs 7,000 cr worth of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to participate in aerial wargames outside country

For the first time, an Indian Air Force woman fighter pilot would be part of the Indian contingent for the aerial wargames to be held with outside the country. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->