Kerala government issues order granting menstrual leave in universities

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala higher education department on Thursday issued an order granting menstrual leave to students of all universities under the department in the state.

Higher Education minister R. Bindu said apart from the menstrual leave, the department also brought out an order allowing maternity leave up to a maximum of 60 days for students above the age of 18 years.

The order on menstrual leave has also fixed the limit for attendance for students to 73 percent. The minister said that the universities have been directed to make necessary amendments in the university rules for this purpose.

As per the earlier norm, students require 75 percent attendance to write the exam every semester. Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) was the first to bring an amendment that allowed students to appear for the exams if they have 73 percent attendance considering the menstrual period.

Bindu said the decision taken by the department would provide big relief to the students.