AP HC sentences two higher officials in contempt case

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court has suspended the single judge order sentencing two government officers to imprisonment till the rising of the court and a fine of Rs 1000 on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, a single bench judge headed by Justice Battu Devanand sentenced two senior officers, IAS officer Budithi Rajasekhar and IRS officer V. Ramakrishna for contempt since they failed to comply with the court order. Ramakrishna works as commissioner of AP Intermediate Education and Rajasekhar as principal secretary of AP education department.

The single judge had ordered one-month imprisonment and Rs 2000 fine but later modified it to imprisonment till the rising of the court (end of the day) and Rs 1000 as a fine.

A contempt appeal was filed before the divisional bench Justices C Praveen Kumar and BVLN Chakravarthi, which led to the suspension of executing the single judge order. The government pleader submitted that the said court order has been implemented but with a delay.

Observing the arguments, the division bench suspended the order of the single judge.

“Counsel for the respondents too stated that the order of the court has been complied with. But, there appears to be some delay in implementing the order. Having regard to the above, the sentence of imprisonment imposed till rising of the court and payment of `1,000 has been suspended, the bench said.