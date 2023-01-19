  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 19 Jan 2023 Descendants of Asaf ...
Nation, In Other News

Descendants of Asaf Jahi lineage seek recognition, allowance hike

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jan 19, 2023, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2023, 7:37 am IST
Jahanuma Lancer gates in Old City where the cavalry units of the Paigahs used to be stationed during the Nizam rule. (File Photo: DC)
 Jahanuma Lancer gates in Old City where the cavalry units of the Paigahs used to be stationed during the Nizam rule. (File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Descendants of Nizam rulers I to VI urged Azmet Jah, the successor to Nizam VIII Mukarram Jah, to take into confidence all families of the Asaf Jahi lineage and resolve pending issues, including monetary ones, as many descendants are living in poverty.

Recalling the promises made by Nizam VII Osman Ali Khan, they remained hopeful that all families could unite for the customary succession ceremony that will be held in a few days.

There are over 4,000 members of the Asaf Jahi lineage who are beneficiaries of monthly allowance, of Rs 20 to Rs 1,000. The Majlis-e-Sahebzadagan Society, representing the descendants, said it has repeatedly highlighted how they have been side-lined despite the measures taken by Osman Ali Khan.

"Measures were taken during the lifetime of Nizam VII, but they slowly faded away. Now, the descendants of the first six Asaf Jahi Nizam are represented by the society and are beneficiaries of the Sahebzada of Sarf-e-Khas Trust. Since the successor will be donning the mantle and carry forward the rich legacy, it's high time that all the descendants get due recognition," said Mohd Moizuddin Khan, general-secretary of the society.

Khan said that the issue of paltry monthly allowance being provided to the descendants was taken up with the late Mukarram Jah, but to no avail. "All our committee members representing the Mursheeden Sahebzadas and Sahebzadis of Sarfekhas Mubarak of the successive Nizams of Hyderabad of the Asif Jahi dynasty represented about the deficiencies of the monthly allowance to late Mukarram Jah Bahadur. We hope that the new successor will resolve the pending issues," he said.

Syed Mubarakullah Barkat, another descendant, said, "There are scores (of descendants) who are fighting destitution in Old City and struggling to make ends meet. The allowance marked decades back has not been hiked."

...
Tags: monetary, poverty, descendants, beneficiaries, mir osman ali khan, nizam vii, hyderabad news, old city, telangana news, nizam rule
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Earlier at a public meeting in KR Pet, JDS leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had stated that he would not bow under pressure from leaders especially ticket aspirants and had stated that he tried to convince disgruntled leaders but nothing substantial happened. — DC File Image

JDS a divided house in KR Pet of Mandya

The round table conference will discuss issues and concerns of business associations in filing ASI returns. In addition, hands-on training in filing returns on ASI portal for self-compilation will be provided.––Linkedin

NSO, AP business bodies to meet today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kathua district, Friday, Jan 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)

J&K-leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra begins, Sanjay Raut among several leaders in attendance

The High Court also pulled up the petitioner for bringing political matters to the judiciary for its intervention. In an attempt to discourage this tendency, the High Court warned of taking severe action if petitions were filed on political matters. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh HC’s critical comments on appointment of advisers



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India dreams big, has courage to reach it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes title deeds to eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages at Malkhed of Kalaburagi district. (DC Photo)

Bihar caste census begins in two phases, to be completed by May 21

“I am confident that the census would be beneficial to the overall development of the state and the country as well. This exercise is being carried out after taking approval from political parties,” Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said during his Samadhan yatra on Saturday. (File Photo: AP)

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers,

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into how a Singapore-bound flight took off hours ahead of schedule, leaving behind 35 passengers at the Amritsar airport.. (Representational image: ANI)

SC collegium reiterates recommendation to appoint advocate Saurabh Kirpal as judge

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Railway ministry drops proposal for monetisation of stations on PPP mode

According to the NMP document, a total of 400 stations, 90 passenger trains, railway stadiums and colonies, and the famed Konkan and hill railways were among the assets identified by the government for monetisation. (Photo:PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->