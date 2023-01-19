Descendants of Asaf Jahi lineage seek recognition, allowance hike

Jahanuma Lancer gates in Old City where the cavalry units of the Paigahs used to be stationed during the Nizam rule. (File Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Descendants of Nizam rulers I to VI urged Azmet Jah, the successor to Nizam VIII Mukarram Jah, to take into confidence all families of the Asaf Jahi lineage and resolve pending issues, including monetary ones, as many descendants are living in poverty.

Recalling the promises made by Nizam VII Osman Ali Khan, they remained hopeful that all families could unite for the customary succession ceremony that will be held in a few days.

There are over 4,000 members of the Asaf Jahi lineage who are beneficiaries of monthly allowance, of Rs 20 to Rs 1,000. The Majlis-e-Sahebzadagan Society, representing the descendants, said it has repeatedly highlighted how they have been side-lined despite the measures taken by Osman Ali Khan.

"Measures were taken during the lifetime of Nizam VII, but they slowly faded away. Now, the descendants of the first six Asaf Jahi Nizam are represented by the society and are beneficiaries of the Sahebzada of Sarf-e-Khas Trust. Since the successor will be donning the mantle and carry forward the rich legacy, it's high time that all the descendants get due recognition," said Mohd Moizuddin Khan, general-secretary of the society.

Khan said that the issue of paltry monthly allowance being provided to the descendants was taken up with the late Mukarram Jah, but to no avail. "All our committee members representing the Mursheeden Sahebzadas and Sahebzadis of Sarfekhas Mubarak of the successive Nizams of Hyderabad of the Asif Jahi dynasty represented about the deficiencies of the monthly allowance to late Mukarram Jah Bahadur. We hope that the new successor will resolve the pending issues," he said.

Syed Mubarakullah Barkat, another descendant, said, "There are scores (of descendants) who are fighting destitution in Old City and struggling to make ends meet. The allowance marked decades back has not been hiked."