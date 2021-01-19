Nation Other News 19 Jan 2021 TD, BJP protest in K ...
TD, BJP protest in Kadiri over removal of altar for road widening

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2021, 2:13 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2021, 2:13 am IST
BJP leaders demanded action against authorities for their failure in ensuring continuing of temple traditions
Even though the Endowment Department and temple executive officer (EO) announced that balipeetham is not being removed but would remain at the temple, protests continued unabated on Monday too. — Representaional DC image
ANANTAPUR:  There was tension in Kadiri town when a group of protestors owing allegiance to Telugu Desam, Bharatiya Janata Party, and other organisations mobbed the historic Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Monday.

The protests were against removal of the balipeetham (sacrificial altar) at western Gopuram of temple as part of road widening works. The issue had been simmering since Sunday after supporters of BJP, TDP and allied organisations expressed opposition to removal of the centuries’ old balipeetham.

 

Even though the Endowment Department and temple executive officer (EO) announced that balipeetham is not being removed but would remain at the temple, protests continued unabated on Monday too.

Telugu Desam in-charge Kandikunta Venkata Prasad led a group of his party activists demanded action against temple EO Venkateswar Reddy, who had earlier announced the decision to remove balipeetham for road widening; but retracted his statement on Sunday.

“Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple has a centuries-old history. This is where Lord Narasimha saved Prahlada from his demon father Hiranya Kasyap,” Venkata Prasad declared.

 

BJP leaders also landed up at the temple demanding action against authorities for their failure in ensuring continuing of temple traditions. BJP leader G. Devanand demanded that the state government withdraw the proposal for removing the balipeetham.

