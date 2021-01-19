Schools told to complete Covid precautions by January 25

For the government, the health and career prospects are of primary concern, Sabitha Indra Reddy said. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Parents of school children have to produce consent letters if their children are attending physical classes from February 1, when schools reopen for students from ninth standard onwards.

Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy was speaking to the media after a meeting with officials here on Monday. She made it clear that the Covid protocol should be followed by all students and teachers.

With classes to resume physically, all precautions and sanitisation works have to be accomplished by January 25, the officials were told.

Although minimum attendance was not compulsory for this academic year, those attending classes physically must submit consent letters from their parents. The Minister reminded the them of the Chief Ministers appeal to private schools to only collect tuition fees, and exempt all other fees.

The minister said, “For the government, the health and career prospects are of primary concern. Meanwhile, for students below ninth standard, virtual classes will continue.”