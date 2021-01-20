Nation Other News 19 Jan 2021 Muslim woman raising ...
Nation, In Other News

Muslim woman raising funds for Ram temple in Ayodhya

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 20, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2021, 12:00 am IST
'Non-Muslims have donated a great extent of cultivable land of their volition to Muslims, not only giving land,' she said
She appealed to Muslim community to come forward generously to cooperate in all possible manners, including offering donations, towards the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya in the same spirit.
 She appealed to Muslim community to come forward generously to cooperate in all possible manners, including offering donations, towards the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya in the same spirit.

VIJAYAWADA: Zahara Begum, organizer, Tahera Trust in on an unusual mission – she is exhorting fellow members of the Muslim community to contribute funds towards the construction of a grand temple for Hindu god Lord Ram at Ayodhya.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, she recalled that all communities, including Muslims, would pool efforts to support their Hindu brothers and sisters in organising Pooja for Vinayaka Chavithi, Dasara and Ram Navami by offering donations, in the true spirit and tradition of India, and its rich ‘Unity in Diversity’.

 

She appealed to Muslim community to come forward generously to cooperate in all possible manners, including offering donations, towards the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya in the same spirit.

Ms Zahara appealed to fellow Muslims to donate money through Nidhi Samarpana, during the Nidhi Sekarana program for building of Ram temple at Ayodhya, purely on a voluntary basis. She said that Muslims can start contributing donate from Rs 10 to any larger amount of their choice towards the fund.

She recalled that while working for years with villages, sometimes remote, though several of them have over the last decade advanced a lot, she had noticed that in almost all villages, Hindus have donated land for construction of mosques, idgahs and also for burial grounds for the Muslim community.

 

“Non-Muslims have donated a great extent of cultivable land of their volition to Muslims,” she said, adding not only giving land, Hindus have also helped construct masjids, Idgahs and kabarastans (graveyards).

Ms Zahara further said, “we are blessed to be in a country where Lord Ram was born. We are fortunate that the temple is going to be built during our time. Lord Ram has taught ‘Dharma’ as a way of life’ and stands as an exemplar for the entire world.”

“Let us come together and participate in this divine activity and help in construction of a great Ram temple at Ayodhya with an open heart,” she added.

 

She further said India means spirituality, a rich heritage, multi-traditional, multi-cultural, multi-linguistic milieu, unlike any other country in the world. People of all communities, including Muslims, have freedoms in India unlike in many other countries and share pride in being Indian.

...
Tags: ayodhya fund, ayodhya ram temple fund, muslim woman collects fund for ayodhya temple
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Despite the open posturing of Palaniswami that no politics, meaning alliance issues, were discussed, BJP sources in the State said that they were happy with the outcome of the talks the Chief Minister had with their national leaders in Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

CM K Palaniswami closes door on Sasikala

Water from Medigadda will reach Yellampalli, Mid-Manair, LMD, Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, Baswapur and Gandhamalla Reservoirs every year and arrangements are being made to supply water to Nizam Sagar from Kaleshwaram. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Kaleshwaram project an elixir for Telangana farmers: KCR

Telugu Desam MLC P. Ashok Babu alleged that the CM was enjoying his luxuries at his Tadepalli palace just as Roman Emperor Nero kept fiddling with his flute when the Great City of Rome was burning. — DC Image

TD MLC calls for people-friendly sand policy

A specific strategy readied for the purpose is TD launching a “Dharma Parirakshana Yatra” from Tirupati on January 21.

Backroom warriors get into full gear for Tirupati bypoll battle



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tribal university: Onus on Centre

Chief Secretary of the tribal welfare department conducted a follow-up meeting for budgetary allocations of Rs 15 crore for resumption of assigned land and Rs 290.50 lakh for a temporary campus at Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram, Warangal district. — DC Image

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER. Representational Image/PTI

24 dead, 17 injured in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground

Rescue operation carried out by NDRF personnel after the complex roof of a crematorium collapsed due to heavy rain, at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021. (PTI)

Nation’s first paramotor centre in Mahbubnagar

The winners would represent India at the Thailand international event. — DC Image

India to use electoral data for jab

Among the target groups to receive the vaccine are those older than 50 years, and this is where the electoral rolls, with their nearly comprehensive data pertaining to individuals — names, addresses, and their age — will become all-important (Representational Image: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham