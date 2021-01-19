Nation Other News 19 Jan 2021 Helmetless will be c ...
Nation, In Other News

Helmetless will be counselled, not challaned, says DCP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Jan 19, 2021, 11:14 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2021, 12:08 am IST
Seven road safety checkposts will be established on national highways
As commuters from rural areas and villages do not have much knowledge on good helmets and how to use one, traffic police will educate and urge them to wear one. — DC Image
 As commuters from rural areas and villages do not have much knowledge on good helmets and how to use one, traffic police will educate and urge them to wear one. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Those caught not wearing helmets on highways will not be challaned but counselled by Cyberabad traffic police. “We want to educate the public about road safety, rather than imposing fines. For the purpose, seven road safety checkposts will be established on national highways,” Cyberabad Traffic DCP S. Vijay Kumar told Deccan Chronicle.

The checkposts will be at national highways 44 and 65, Srisailam and Moinabad roads, Bijapur highway, apart from Medchal and Shamshabad routes.

 

“As commuters from rural areas and villages do not have much knowledge on good helmets and how to use one, we will educate and urge them to wear one. This move is to make the public more responsible,” the DCP underlined.

The Cyberabad police commissionerate has five national highways passing through it with a length of 172.5 kilometres, two state highways of 41 kilometres, Outer Ring Road of 96 kilometres and PVNR Expressway of seven kilometres.
"Many bikers opt not to wear a helmet. Among those who wear one, lot of them are of poor quality. This is because we do not take safety seriously. We often see that fatal accidents are either because of not wearing a helmet or wearing a very poor quality helmet. This move might educate public or give them a free pass to travel on highways without helmets,” said a road safety expert.

 

According to a report by WHO, correct helmet use can lead to 42 per cent reduction in risk of fatal injuries and 69 per cent reduction in risk of head injuries.

Accidents on national highways reported by Cyberabad police

2019:
Fatal: 273
Non fatal: 770
Injuries: 978

2020 (Up to November)
Fatal: 211
Non-fatal: 713
Injuries: 920

...
Tags: helmetless riding, road safety checkposts on national highway, cyberabad police to counsel two-wheeler riders, correct helmet can reduce risk of fatal injuries


Latest From Nation

Despite the open posturing of Palaniswami that no politics, meaning alliance issues, were discussed, BJP sources in the State said that they were happy with the outcome of the talks the Chief Minister had with their national leaders in Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

CM K Palaniswami closes door on Sasikala

Water from Medigadda will reach Yellampalli, Mid-Manair, LMD, Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, Baswapur and Gandhamalla Reservoirs every year and arrangements are being made to supply water to Nizam Sagar from Kaleshwaram. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Kaleshwaram project an elixir for Telangana farmers: KCR

She appealed to Muslim community to come forward generously to cooperate in all possible manners, including offering donations, towards the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya in the same spirit.

Muslim woman raising funds for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Telugu Desam MLC P. Ashok Babu alleged that the CM was enjoying his luxuries at his Tadepalli palace just as Roman Emperor Nero kept fiddling with his flute when the Great City of Rome was burning. — DC Image

TD MLC calls for people-friendly sand policy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tribal university: Onus on Centre

Chief Secretary of the tribal welfare department conducted a follow-up meeting for budgetary allocations of Rs 15 crore for resumption of assigned land and Rs 290.50 lakh for a temporary campus at Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram, Warangal district. — DC Image

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER. Representational Image/PTI

24 dead, 17 injured in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground

Rescue operation carried out by NDRF personnel after the complex roof of a crematorium collapsed due to heavy rain, at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021. (PTI)

Nation’s first paramotor centre in Mahbubnagar

The winners would represent India at the Thailand international event. — DC Image

India to use electoral data for jab

Among the target groups to receive the vaccine are those older than 50 years, and this is where the electoral rolls, with their nearly comprehensive data pertaining to individuals — names, addresses, and their age — will become all-important (Representational Image: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham