Face-tracking cameras are being used to keep vigil on thugs, suspects, conspirators

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2021, 2:30 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2021, 2:30 am IST
Kadapa SP said SPs and CIs are reviewing security at all temples and places of worship at the field-level
In the total 4,127 places of worship, 1,044 CCTVs have already been installed at temples, churches, mosques. — Representational image
KADAPA: Kadapa district superintendent of police Karur Karunapathi Nagendra Kumar Anburajan on Monday underlined that police are keeping a close watch on temples and places of worship in the district. He pointed out that Village Defence Committees (VDCs) have been set up in various villages for securing places of religious worship, including temples, chapels and mosques.

The SP stated that district superintendents of police and circle inspectors are reviewing security at all temples and places of worship at the field level. Visiting temples and prayer halls during the night time and guiding VDCs will be among their tasks. A vigil has been kept on thugs, suspects and conspirators in Kadapa district through face-tracking cameras.

 

He said Endowments Department officials have been asked to take immediate steps for setting up CCTV cameras, disclosing that of total 4,127 places of worship, 1,044 CCTVs have already been installed at temples, churches, mosques and other places of worship in the district.

Work is underway to install cameras at the remaining places of worship. He said patrolling is being carried out by officers from the sub-inspector to additional SP level.

Anburajan appealed to people that they inform concerned police officers or dial 100 or his own mobile number 9440796900 as soon as they realise any suspicious movements.

 

