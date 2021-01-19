Nation Other News 19 Jan 2021 CM Jagan wants to pr ...
Nation, In Other News

CM Jagan wants to prevent dropouts with clean toilets

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 19, 2021, 4:06 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2021, 4:06 am IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy also directed officials to take a decision on reopening schools for all classes from the first half of coming February
Officials informed the CM that a special mobile app has been designed to monitor maintenance of school toilets. (DC Photo)
 Officials informed the CM that a special mobile app has been designed to monitor maintenance of school toilets. (DC Photo)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to accord top priority to clean toilets in schools and said students would otherwise be discouraged to come in for classes.

The CM reviewed this matter as also the Nadu-Nadu and other schemes with education minister Adimulapu Suresh and senior officials here. The CM underlined the importance for hygiene in schools. Officials must oversee all requisite repair works including plumbing and sanitation. Companies with requisite experience and expertise in proper maintenance of toilets must be roped in. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for maintenance of school toilets must be in place.

 

Officials informed the CM that a special mobile app has been designed to monitor maintenance of school toilets. Committees were also set up at state, district, school and college levels for the purpose.

The CM was informed by officials that a special mobile app has been developed to monitor the attendance of students in schools. The record would be uploaded on the app every day to enable both teachers and parents have a regular check. The CM asked officials to ensure a system of messaging parents in case the wards failed to turn up at school. Volunteers may be assigned the task of finding out the health condition of students if they failed to reach school.

 

Jagan said officials must take a decision on reopening of schools from the first half of February and on conducting the classes. Officials were also told to finalise tenders for Vidya Kanuka to ensure prompt delivery of kits.

...
Tags: clean toilets in school, jagan urges for clean toilets in schools
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

According to the hospital superintendent Dr Raja Rao, the condition of the woman admitted to the anaphylactic ward was being monitored closely. She complained of vomiting, giddiness and general weakness on Saturday evening. (Representational DC Photo)

29-year-old woman health worker hospitalised after vaccine reaction in Telangana

Farmers have started organising mock rallies in parts of Punjab and Haryana to encourage more people to join the “kisan tractor march” in large numbers. (Photo:PTI)

Supreme Court lets Delhi cops decide on January 26 farmers’ protest

Government of India had approved the use of Covaxin as part of the vaccination drive as one under a “clinical trial mode”. This, it was learnt, was causing concern among potential recipients of this particular vaccine among some healthcare personnel in the state. (Representational Photo)

Telangana postpones Covaxin roll-out

Roja complained to committee chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy that officials in her constituency were not inviting her for meetings. (Representational Photo:PTI)

MLA Roja turns emotional before legislative privileges committee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tribal university: Onus on Centre

Chief Secretary of the tribal welfare department conducted a follow-up meeting for budgetary allocations of Rs 15 crore for resumption of assigned land and Rs 290.50 lakh for a temporary campus at Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram, Warangal district. — DC Image

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

Dumping of human excreta in residential area; Telangana HC seeks status report

A law student from Osmania University Pavan Kasturi wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court on the matter. The court took cognisance of this and converted it into a public interest litigation (PIL). Earlier, the court had issued notices to the GHMC and the Pollution Congrol Board (PCB) to explain the matter.(Photo: PTI)

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

Uncertainty over cockfights hits hospitality industry in Godavari districts

Usually cockfight organisers used to book hotels and guest houses for participants in advance. But this time none of them has booked rooms. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham