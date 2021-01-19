Covid-19 vaccination gains momentum in Khammam

The district medical and health department received 153 vials on the first day and got another 200 vials for Monday. — Representational DC Image

Khammam: The Covid-19 vaccination drive gained momentum in Khammam district as nine more centres were opened on Monday apart from the six that were started on Saturday. The new centres are at Nelakondapalli, Tallada, Kusumanchi, Karepalli, Manchukonda, Kallur, Wyra, Tirumalayapalem and the district headquarter hospital.

These centres administered the vaccine to 50 persons per centre on Monday. The figure of vaccinated persons per day will be increased slowly and may touch 7,500 at a later stage.

About 105 healthcare personnel were allocated to these centres. The number of centres will be increased in a phased manner. All PHCs and community health centres will be engaged for vaccination in the final stage.

Aasha worker Tejavat Soni was the first to be administered the vaccine on Monday in Kusumanchi primary health centre. Palair MLA K Upender Reddy attended the programme. Vaccine was administered to 50 persons here.

Nearly 170 persons were administered the vaccine on the first day and there was no vaccination on Sunday. The list of persons to be administered the vaccine is in the App. Those in the list will get message in their phone on when and where to report for the vaccination. If the person has not reached the centre on the appointed hour, health personnel will make a call to his phone.

The district medical and health department received 153 vials on the first day and got another 200 vials for Monday. The cold chain system is being maintained in the vaccine supply. The government wants to increase the daily vaccination number and keep ready the personnel for this.

District medical and health officer Malathi said the vials are being supplied as per requirement. The government is sending a programme schedule every two days. The second dose of the vaccine will be done 28 days after the first one.

The personnel being involved in the vaccination were asked to maintain all protocols during the programme like keeping the person for a 30-minutes observation after the vaccination and explaining to him/her the next date of vaccination.