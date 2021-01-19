Nation Other News 19 Jan 2021 Cops, forest officia ...
Nation, In Other News

Cops, forest officials zero in on red sanders smugglers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 19, 2021, 1:23 am IST
Updated Jan 19, 2021, 1:23 am IST
Red sandalwood, which grows naturally in the forests of Seshachalam and Lankamalla in Kadapa district, is in high demand abroad
Combing in the woods is carried out by 12 special party police forces. — Representational image
 Combing in the woods is carried out by 12 special party police forces. — Representational image

KADAPA: The forest and police departments are taking tough measures to protect the rare and invaluable red sandalwood forests from the clutches of smugglers.

Joint combing operations by personnel from the two departments have resulted in a substantial decline in activities of smugglers in the forests. Red sandalwood, which grows naturally in the forests of Seshachalam and Lankamalla in Kadapa district, is in high demand abroad.

 

Hence, its smuggling is an ongoing process. The first is the domestic buyer who later exports them, while the other is the one who chops them and transports the material to a specified place with his link to local collaborations. Combing in the woods is carried out by 12 special party police forces. Each team consists of 20 members who are constantly in the jungle.

These forces are overseen by an additional SP-level officer. Police forces are also assisting them to the extent required by the forest department. Also, 21 police outposts have been set up across the district to inspect vehicles moving around. Most importantly, special teams will be set up to investigate information revealed by local smugglers, who spill the beans.

 

Superintendent of Police Karur Karunapathi Nagendra Kumar Anburajan speaking to Deccan Chronicle said “We have arrested almost 100 offenders, including national and international smugglers and seized more than 50 tonnes of red sanders logs and dozens of vehicles.”

Besides police, the forest department is also taking stringent steps to curb smuggling operations. It has arranged 45 base camps in the forest. Each base camp consists of five protection watchers, a beat officer, and assistant beat officer and a section officer, who all are armed. Most of the protection watchers are local tribal youth, who have a good knowledge about the forest. They identify new people who came into the forest by following their footsteps.

 

Along with them, 12 striking force teams patrol in the night. Their vehicles are equipped with GPS. The team is required to share their location with the concerned divisional forest officer (DFO) on an hourly basis. In addition, there are 19 forest check-posts.

DFO Ravindra Dama told this correspondent that red sandalwood smuggling cases have declined in the last six months. He said the forest resources were under full surveillance with the cooperation of police.

...
Tags: red sandalwood smuggling declines in 6 months, 100 national international red sanders arrested, red sanders logs seized, vehicles seized, forest resources under surveillance, striking force teams, red sanders seshachalam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Cuddapah


Latest From Nation

The district medical and health department received 153 vials on the first day and got another 200 vials for Monday. — Representational DC Image

Covid-19 vaccination gains momentum in Khammam

Even though the Endowment Department and temple executive officer (EO) announced that balipeetham is not being removed but would remain at the temple, protests continued unabated on Monday too. — Representaional DC image

TD, BJP protest in Kadiri over removal of altar for road widening

He said the Prime Minister had refused to tell the country about the status of the land in Chinese control. — PTI

China building villages on northern territory: Owaisi

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumal along with party leaders. (PTI)

Mend your ways, TRS leaders warn BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tribal university: Onus on Centre

Chief Secretary of the tribal welfare department conducted a follow-up meeting for budgetary allocations of Rs 15 crore for resumption of assigned land and Rs 290.50 lakh for a temporary campus at Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram, Warangal district. — DC Image

DRDO to assist in establishing processing units for agriculture produce

Rapthadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy observed that the processing units should have capacity to store tomatoes even for 30-40 days so that they could be exported to Middle East countries. — Pixabay

Dumping of human excreta in residential area; Telangana HC seeks status report

A law student from Osmania University Pavan Kasturi wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court on the matter. The court took cognisance of this and converted it into a public interest litigation (PIL). Earlier, the court had issued notices to the GHMC and the Pollution Congrol Board (PCB) to explain the matter.(Photo: PTI)

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

Uncertainty over cockfights hits hospitality industry in Godavari districts

Usually cockfight organisers used to book hotels and guest houses for participants in advance. But this time none of them has booked rooms. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham