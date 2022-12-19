  
Protect children for brighter India, says Kailash Satyarthi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Dec 19, 2022, 1:04 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2022, 1:04 am IST
Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi stated that children's rights must be protected to ensure a bright future for the children. (Photo by arrangement)
 Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi stated that children's rights must be protected to ensure a bright future for the children. (Photo by arrangement)

WARANGAL: Expressing concern over increasing incidents of sexual crimes against children, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi stated that children's rights must be protected to ensure a bright future for the children, and thus a better future for the country.

On Sunday, Kailash, accompanied by High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Judge P. Naveen Rao, government chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, and vice-chairman of the state planning commission Boinapally Vinod Kumar, visited the district court and later participated in a judiciary programme held here at the district court premises in Hanamkonda. Speaking on the occasion, Kailash stated that of the 256 Pocso Act cases registered in the Warangal district court, approximately 146 cases were solved and of them 40 were convicted.

“There are approximately 92.6 per cent of Pocso Act cases pending across the country, but in the courts across Telangana, approximately 40 percent of cases were solved, which is a good sign. This has become possible because of the steps that the Telangana government has taken for the protection of children,” he said. It was unfortunate to learn of attacks on children from all communities and regions across the country, he stated. This situation existed not only in our country, but also in several other countries around the world. Several such incidents occurred around the world during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said. Along with celebrating Children's Rights Day, every school and college should hold awareness programmes about who to tell and who to approach when a child is subjected to anti-social behaviour, he stated. He noted that there are cases where accused people approach the Court for a pardon from the case, which is not acceptable. “It is the responsibility of public representatives, officials, and volunteer organisers to collaborate and work hard to protect children from sexual crimes,” he suggested.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan stated that Pocso Courts should be established in all districts. Among those present were District Judge K.Radha Devi, Hanamkonda district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Warangal district collector B.Gopi, police commissioner Ranganath, municipal commissioner Praveenya, and KUDA Chairman S.Sundar Raj.

...
