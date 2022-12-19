HAML to fast track Hyderabad Airport Metro

The Airport Metro Biodiversity Junction station will be built to facilitate the integration of the future BHEL-Lakdikapul Metro corridor station. (Representative photo / DC)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) has decided to undertake a number of activities in parallel processing mode in order to begin the Airport Metro Rail ground works as soon as possible and to expedite the pre- construction activities.

It has hired two survey teams to collect ground data for final alignment. The information will be critical in determining the location of the metro pillars and stations, as well as their heights and the profile of the viaduct.

On Sunday, HAML managing director N.V.S Reddy and his senior engineering team inspected the Airport Metro route from Raidurg Metro Station to Narsingi Junction.

He stated that station locations would be closer to major road junctions, and that the Airport Metro corridor would be planned for the city's dispersed growth. It will serve not only airport passengers, but also reverse commuters, as directed by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, so that even lower-income groups can stay in better accommodation on the city's outskirts and reach workplaces in the city within 20 minutes.

There will be plenty of parking near the stations, as well as multi-armed skywalks that can land in any direction. The possibility of combining the extended blue line new terminal station and the Airport Metro station will be evaluated while extending the existing corridor 3 (blue line) from Raidurg station to the new Airport Metro Raidurg station by approximately 900 metres.

The station location and entry/exits will be planned by keeping the newly laid 400 kV Extra High voltage underground electrical cables starting from the newly built TS Transco 400 kV indoor substation adjacent to the planned Airport Metro first station.

The Airport Metro viaduct crossing over the Biodiversity Junction flyover will be meticulously planned. Metro pillars will be installed alongside the flyover ramp. The Airport Metro Biodiversity Junction station will be built to facilitate the integration of the future BHEL-Lakdikapul Metro corridor station.

The location of Nanakramguda station and its arms/skywalks will be determined by analysing traffic flows from all directions at the Nanakramguda junction. The travel needs of those coming from the financial district will be uppermost.

The station location near Narsingi Junction will be planned in such a way that it will meet the needs of the rapidly growing number of high-rise commercial and residential buildings in Narsingi-Kokapet and surrounding areas. Passengers from the other side of the financial district will also be considered in the design and location of the station.