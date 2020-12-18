TRS finalises strategy for election of GHMC mayor, deputy mayor

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is said to have finalised a strategy for the election of GHMC Mayor and Deputy Mayor in such a manner that victory is achieved without the party appearing to seek the support of the MIM.

This will deny the BJP a chance to later allege that the TRS and MIM were in an alliance, as there would be an election for the Mayor’s post.

The TRS is the single largest party with 56 seats in the 150-member GHMC Council, the BJP is second with 48 and the AIMIM third with 45. Apart from 150 elected corporators, the GHMC Council also comprises MPs, MLAs, MLCs and Rajya Sabha members who are enlisted as voters in the GHMC area and they can also take part in the election for Mayor as ex officio members.

The TRS has around 30 ex officio votes, taking its voting strength to 86. The MIM with 10 ex officio votes has 55 members. The BJP tally stops at 50, with two ex officio votes.

The overall voter strength in the GHMC Council is 191, together with the ex officio members. As per the GHMC act, at least half of the members, or 96, must be present to achieve quorum for the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Sources in the TRS disclosed that the TRS and MIM would both field their candidates for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts. Voting will be by show of hands. In case the BJP boycotts or abstains, the TRS mayoral candidates will win based on the party’s overall strength of 86, sources explained.

The TRS boss is planning to ensure that some MLCs who have not voted in any of the local body elections can enrol as voters in the GHMC so that there is no trouble at the eleventh hour, sources added.