Terrible oxygen supply, darkroom surgeries await patients at Kurnool hospital

There are no medicines to stop heavy bleeding, leaving the patient in further pain while life-saving drugs are in short supply.

KURNOOL: The delivery ward in Kurnool General Hospital is in shambles, Lives of pregnant women who visit the hospital are in peril as oxygen cannot be supplied because of shortage of regulators fixed to the central oxygen supply apparatus. Monkeys have allegedly cut off cables making ACs dysfunctional. Doctors perform operations in pitched darkness as head focus lights are not working.

These horrific revelations came to light when KGH Deputy Superintendent Prof Prabhakar Reddy visited the delivery ward on Thursday. He said the condition was appalling and contractors were immediately asked to supply oxygen regulators and indents were put to APMSIDC stores to make available Vitamin-K, Methergine, Anafortan and Urosac bags.

Gynaecologists have been reportedly suturing patients in darkness in the absence of lighting systems in the ward.

A Gynaecology professor said “these are minor problems and we are habituated to it. Patients are often told to get their own tablets and other medicines if they are not available in the stock room,” he said.

The neonatal ward has at least 30 occupants in the ward any given day. Sometimes it could be more than 40 also, said the Deputy Superintendent. Keeping their requirement, he said, medicines have been ordered to meet requirements of at least three months, he added.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy said patients need not wait for a long time to receive blood reports. He said the labs in the hospitals were directed to send these reports by WhatsApp, SMS, and email. In this way the patients will save a lot of time, he added.

He further said all the department heads were asked to put an indent for their materials. He said no patients should suffer from want of medical facilities. Outpatients are also given priority and facilities are improved, he added. Regarding moving out pigs, dogs and donkeys from the hospital, he said Kurnool Municipal Corporation was asked to help them out.