Nation Other News 18 Dec 2020 Seven Tirupati youth ...
Nation, In Other News

Seven Tirupati youth feared drowned in River Penna

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 18, 2020, 2:30 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2020, 10:11 am IST
The bodies of two of them were found at around 8 pm during search operations by police and swimmers, who rushed to the spot
While two bodies were found, those of the five others remained untraceable.
 While two bodies were found, those of the five others remained untraceable.

KADAPA: Seven youngsters from Tirupati were feared drowned in the Penna River at Siddavatam on Thursday evening.  The bodies of two of them were found at around 8 pm during search operations by police and swimmers, who rushed to the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

The two were identified as Somasekhar and Rajesh. According to superintendent of police Karur Karunapathi Nagendra Kumar Anburajan and sub-divisional police officer, Rajampeta, G. Siva Bhaskara Reddy, Ramachandra, the father of Shiva of Siddavatam  of one of those feared dead, had died 11 months ago. Shiva, who is studying in Tirupati, along with his friends, attended his father's first death anniversary on Thursday. Later, they all went for a swim in the Penna River. The seven young men were swept away by the speed of the flow.

 

As soon as the matter was known, Rajampet DSP Sivabhaskar Reddy, Ontimitta circle inspectr and the Siddhavatam sub-inspector along with mandal revenue officers and fire brigade reached the spot.

While two bodies were found, those of the five others remained untraceable. Heavy rain and wind were hampering the operations, the DSP said.

...
Tags: seven youngsters feared drowned penna, two bodies recovered from penna, 7 friends go for swimming in penna, youth go for swimming to penna drown


Latest From Nation

Scientists advocate separate maintenance of irrigation and drainage canals in order to avoid water from the two sources getting mixed up.

Focus on pollutants that damage crops, not on nutrients: Agri scientists

As identity proof, the government can ask the buyer or seller any other identification issued by the government. — DC Image

Telangana High Court orders deletion of Aadhaar clause from land registration forms

The law student said it was a blowback for his speeches about employment notifications.

Law student allegedly attacked by TRS legislator’s men in Osmania University

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (PTI)

SC says go slow on farm laws, Centre is lukewarm



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

FCA to invest Rs 1,100 crore in Hyderabad, set up digital hub

The availability of talent coupled with a culture of innovation and pro-business policies played a major role in FCA’s decision to set-up the facility in Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh amends norms to regularise individual plots

Andhra Pradesh Government Logo

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.

No takers for Solapur custard apples

Local farmers said they have no problem with the Solapur variety as it enters the market after the local season ends. — Vadrevu Srinivas

Nervous, unformed quality: What Obama's memoir says about Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(L) with former US president Barack Obama. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham