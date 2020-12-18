Seven Tirupati youth feared drowned in River Penna

While two bodies were found, those of the five others remained untraceable.

KADAPA: Seven youngsters from Tirupati were feared drowned in the Penna River at Siddavatam on Thursday evening. The bodies of two of them were found at around 8 pm during search operations by police and swimmers, who rushed to the spot immediately after the incident was reported.

The two were identified as Somasekhar and Rajesh. According to superintendent of police Karur Karunapathi Nagendra Kumar Anburajan and sub-divisional police officer, Rajampeta, G. Siva Bhaskara Reddy, Ramachandra, the father of Shiva of Siddavatam of one of those feared dead, had died 11 months ago. Shiva, who is studying in Tirupati, along with his friends, attended his father's first death anniversary on Thursday. Later, they all went for a swim in the Penna River. The seven young men were swept away by the speed of the flow.

As soon as the matter was known, Rajampet DSP Sivabhaskar Reddy, Ontimitta circle inspectr and the Siddhavatam sub-inspector along with mandal revenue officers and fire brigade reached the spot.

While two bodies were found, those of the five others remained untraceable. Heavy rain and wind were hampering the operations, the DSP said.